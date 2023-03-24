Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Biden energy secretary defends praising China on climate change spending in fiery hearing exchange

Reschenthaler accused Granholm of ignoring Chinese human rights abuses, but Granholm insisted she was being taken out of context

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Biden energy secretary defends praising China on climate change spending in fiery hearing exchange. Video

Biden energy secretary defends praising China on climate change spending in fiery hearing exchange.

Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday grilled Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on her past praise for China's clean energy spending, during a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing.

President Biden's secretary of energy had an intense back-and-forth during a House Appropriations Subcommittee meeting on Friday. 

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm defended her previous comments praising China's environmental policy under interrogation by Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler. 

"Secretary, on March 10, 2023, you said, "We can all learn from what China is doing" — obviously about the environment," Reschenthaler said in the hearing. "At the time you made that comment, were you aware that 30 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions came from China?"

ENERGY SECRETARY GRANHOLM CLAIMS US CAN 'LEARN FROM WHAT CHINA IS DOING' ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm testifies during the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies Committee hearing titled Fiscal Year 2024 Request for the Department of Energy, in the Rayburn Building on Thursday, March 23, 2023. 

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm testifies during the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies Committee hearing titled Fiscal Year 2024 Request for the Department of Energy, in the Rayburn Building on Thursday, March 23, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Oh, yes," Granholm answered.

Granholm claimed earlier this month that Americans can "learn from what China is doing" in combating climate change.

During an interview at the annual SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, Granholm sang the praises of China for its efforts to reduce climate change, claiming that the country is actually "very sensitive" about the issue, more so than the United States.

TOP REPUBLICAN RAISES ALARM ON BIDEN ENERGY SECRETARY'S WORK WITH CHINA-CONNECTED GROUP PUSHING GAS STOVE BAN

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Reschenthaler continued pressing the energy secretary on the extent of China's emissions, the continued construction of coal power plants in the country, and its Paris Climate Accord-sanctioned ability to increase emissions until 2030.

China recently hit its coal-production record last year. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, "55% of China’s energy" now comes from coal, "compared to 11% in the U.S."

Granholm repeatedly clarified that she was aware of statistics on China's impact on the global environment.

BIDEN ADMIN CRACKS DOWN ON WASHERS, FRIDGES IN LATEST CLIMATE ACTION: 'OVERREGULATION ON STEROIDS'

"Knowing that you knew all that when you made the comment, would you like to retract your praise for China?" Reschenthaler asked.

"No, my praise for China was on what they are doing to invest in clean energy, even as they are the world’s largest emitter," Granholm told the Pennsylvania representative.

Energy Sec. Granholm claims the U.S. can 'learn' from China on climate change Video

She added, "They are also the largest investor in clean energy technologies — they invest four times more than the United States."

Reschenthaler went on to complain about comments Granholm had made in October 2019, in which she said the U.S. does not have the "moral authority" to criticize Chinese climate policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Granholm clarified that she was not referring to China's human rights abuses, but only its energy policy.

"You were still talking about the moral authority of the U.S. v. China," Reschenthaler replied.

Granholm accused Reschenthaler of taking her comments out of context.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics