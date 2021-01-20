Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden coronavirus adviser hawked masks he said would 'deactivate' COVID-19

Andy Slavitt is expected to have a big hand in Covid messaging and vaccine distribution

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

With the new White House come new possibilities of conflicting interests -- and not just from the Biden family.

Andy Slavitt, an incoming White House adviser for the coronavirus response team, cut ties with a mask manufacturing company that had offered him paid promotions. 

Slavitt, in one of the paid ads, said Swiss firm Livinguard’s masks "deactivate" coronavirus. 

Livinguard had paid for on-air promotions during Slavitt’s coronavirus-themed podcast "In the Bubble."

"Why I like the Livinguard masks and why I wear them is 'cause they actually deactivate coronavirus thanks to their incredible patented technology that’s been shown to mitigate the spread of microorganisms like bacteria and viruses," Slavitt said in one episode, as first reported by Axios.

SENATE CONFIRMS AVRIL HAINES AS DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE 

Slavitt stepped back from the podcast last week in anticipation of joining the administration. He's expected to have a big hand in Covid messaging and vaccine distribution, particularly building up public trust in the vaccine. 

Livinguard told Axios that Slavitt’s recorded endorsement stopped airing on the podcast on Tuesday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Slavitt was the acting chief of Medicare and Medicaid under the Obama administration. Before that, he’d been brought on to fix the botched rollout of the healthcare.gov website, along with Jeff Zients, Biden’s Covid czar.

2020 Presidential Election