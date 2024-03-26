Biden concedes to pro-Palestinian protesters after multiple interruptions: 'They have a point'

President Biden was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters during a speech in North Carolina on Tuesday where he eventually conceded that they "have a point" on "care in Gaza."

"What about the health care in Gaza?" A member of the audience shouted at Biden while he was delivering remarks on healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina. "What about the health care in Gaza?"

"Everybody deserves health care," Biden responded. "Be patient with them."

One of the protesters continued shouting off camera before Biden acknowledged the concern being raised.

"They have a point, we need to get a lot more care into Gaza," Biden said. "But folks back to the subject at hand. Even pregnancy was considered a preexisting condition. You all know that? Well, for all the young people out there before ACA, you'd get kicked off your parent's health care plans before you turned 26 just as you're heading out on your own. A lot has changed."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden, have been heckled numerous times in the past year over the developing war in Gaza by critics who have accused his administration of supporting a "genocide" against Palestinian people.

"How many kids have you killed?" One protester shouted at Biden in January.

Biden has faced mounting criticism from within his own party over his support of Israel's military campaign to rid Gaza of Hamas terrorists following the massacre they carried out against civilians on October 7th of last year.

As Biden has attempted to appease members of his party who are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, tensions have grown between his administration and Israeli leadership who recently canceled a visit to the United States after the U.S. did not veto a United Nations resolution calling for a cease fire.

Recent Fox News polling shows a sharp divide within the Democratic Party on the Israel issue with 42% of voters supporting the Palestinian side of the conflict, up from 25% in October.

Views on backing Israel have mostly held steady since November: 30% of voters think the U.S. is too supportive, 27% not supportive enough, and 38% say it’s about right. Voters under age 30 are among those most likely to say the U.S. has been too supportive, as 47% feel that way.

Since November, approval of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war is down 8 points among all voters and down 10 points among Democrats.