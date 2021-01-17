Biden's Cabinet picks: Full list

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. In preparation for his presidency, Biden has already announced his selections for various administration positions, pending Senate confirmation.

Here are Biden's Cabinet choices:

Secretary of State: Antony Blinken

Blinken served as deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

Secretary of the Treasury: Janet Yellen

Yellen has previously served as the chair of the council of economic advisors and chair of the Federal Reserve. If confirmed, she will be the first female treasury secretary.

Secretary of Defense: Lloyd Austin

Austin is a retired four-star general with more than 40 years of military service. He would be the first Black defense secretary.

Attorney General: Merrick Garland

Garland is currently a federal judge, on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. He was nominated to the Supreme Court by Obama, but his nomination was never considered by the Senate, ultimately leading to President Trump appointing Justice Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat.

Secretary of the Interior: Deb Haaland

Haaland is currently a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico. If confirmed, she will be the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

Secretary of Agriculture: Tom Vilsack

Vilsack held this position in the Obama administration from 2009-2017.

Secretary of Commerce: Gina Raimondo

Raimondo is currently the governor of Rhode Island.

Secretary of Labor: Marty Walsh

Walsh is the current mayor of Boston.

Secretary of Health and Human Services: Xavier Becerra

Becerra is the current California attorney general.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: Marcia Fudge

Fudge is currently a Democratic representative from Ohio.

Secretary of Transportation: Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg is a former mayor of South Bend, Ind. He ran for president in 2020.

Secretary of Energy: Jennifer Granholm

Granholm is a former governor of Michigan.

Secretary of Education: Miguel Cardona

Cardona is currently the Connecticut commissioner of education.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Denis McDonough

McDonough was Obama’s chief of staff during his second term. He spent much of Obama’s first term as principal deputy national security advisor.

Secretary of Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas

Mayorkas served as the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services during Obama’s first term and deputy homeland security secretary in Obama’s second term.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: William Burns

Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia and Jordan, was undersecretary of state for political affairs and deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration.

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency: Michael Regan

Regan has worked for the EPA in the past and is currently secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Director of the Office of Management and Budget: Neera Tanden

Tanden helped draft the Affordable Care Act legislation as an adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines

Haines was deputy CIA director and principal deputy national security advisor under Obama.

Administrator of the Small Business Administration: Isabel Guzman

Guzman is currently the director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate.

U.S. Trade Representative: Katherine Tai

Tai is the chief lawyer on trade for Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee.

White House Chief of Staff: Ronald Klain

Klain was Biden’s chief of staff when he became vice president in 2009. He was also chief of staff for Vice President Al Gore and Attorney General Janet Reno during the Clinton administration.

There are also four positions that Biden plans to elevate to the Cabinet level. Here are his picks for those positions:

Director of Office of Science and Technology Policy and Presidential Science Advisor: Eric S. Lander

Lander was co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology during the Obama administration.

Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors: Cecilia Rouse

Rouse was on the Council of Economic Advisors during Obama's first term and was on the National Economic Council during the Clinton administration.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Thomas-Greenfield was ambassador to Liberia during Obama's first term. During Obama's second term she was assistant secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs. Thomas-Greenfield has also held foreign service positions in Switzerland, Pakistan, Kenya, Gambia, Nigeria and Jamaica.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate: John Kerry

Kerry was secretary of state during Obama's second term. He was a senator representing Massachusetts from 1985 to 2013.

