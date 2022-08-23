Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Biden 'bodyman' Stephen Goepfert leaving the White House

Goepfert will be succeeded by Jacob Spreyer, currently the official White House receptionist

By Anders Hagstrom , Patrick Ward | Fox News
President Joe Biden's personal aide, Stephen Goepfert, is resigning from his role at the White House, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Goepfert will be succeeded by Jacob Spreyer, who currently serves as the official White House receptionist. Goepfert will officially leave the White House on Friday. The aide has been at Biden's side, preparing speech podiums and handing notes, since the opening months of the president's 2020 election campaign.

"From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side," Biden said in a statement. "In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers."

"Jill and I will miss Stephen, but we’re proud that he will continue to serve the American people in his new role in the Biden-Harris administration as he continues his career in public service," he continued.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09:  Stephen Goepfert, Personal Aide to U.S. President Joe Biden, put a binder down on the podium prior to  an event at the State Dining Room of the White House July 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on "promoting competition in the American economy."  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09:  Stephen Goepfert, Personal Aide to U.S. President Joe Biden, put a binder down on the podium prior to  an event at the State Dining Room of the White House July 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on "promoting competition in the American economy."  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden talks to Stephen Goepfert, Special Assistant and Personal Aide to the President, in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, on July 6, 2022. - President Biden travels to Ohio to speak about the American Rescue Plan. SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden talks to Stephen Goepfert, Special Assistant and Personal Aide to the President, in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, on July 6, 2022. - President Biden travels to Ohio to speak about the American Rescue Plan. SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Goepfert is entering a new role at the Transportation Department. While it is unclear what his role there will be, his coworkers at the White House had high praise for him on his departure.

"You're literally at the border of where the President's privacy and public duties sit — you have to have the right touch and right skill set," Steve Ricchetti, a counselor to the President, told CNN. "Stephen has had the ability and the willingness to help the President navigate everything he did throughout the day. That ends up being a critical role."

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain echoed the sentiment.

"I have worked with and seen many body people over the years, Stephen is at the top," Klain told the outlet. "It's a tough and grueling job, and no one has done it with the competence, kindness, and warmth that he has."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

