©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Biden awkwardly stands in back of APEC photo with China's Xi Jinping front and center

Biden stood in the back with world leaders from Thailand, Malaysia

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
President Biden awkwardly stood in the back corner of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) family photo on Saturday, as other prominent world leaders were spotted front and center.

Chinese Premier Xi Jinping was placed in the front-center of the photo, next to Peruvian president Dina Boluarte. Boluarte hosted the world leaders in Lima for this year's APEC summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen in the front row on Xi's right, along with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Pictures show Biden smiling and laughing with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand while the family photo was being taken. This weekend, Biden had closed-door meetings with a variety of leaders, including Boluarte and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

TRUMP APPOINTS TULSI GABBARD AS DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: 'FEARLESS SPIRIT'

Sad Biden split with family photo

President Biden was placed in the back corner of this year's APEC photo, while Xi Jinping was placed in the front. (Getty Images)

The photograph's placement of Biden, who is leaving office in January, departs from where American leaders typically stand. Last year, Biden was center in the 2023 APEC family photo, which was hosted in San Francisco. Trudeau and Xi were on Biden's right.

In 2017, former President Trump stood towards the front-center of that year's APEC family photo, along with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

HERE ARE THE MOST TALKED-ABOUT CANDIDATES FOR TOP POSTS IN TRUMP'S ADMINISTRATION

APEC family photo

US President Joe Biden (top, second right) and other leaders participate in a family photo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Retreat summit in Lima, Peru, Saturday. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The conference came nearly two weeks after the 2024 presidential election, where Vice President Harris lost to Trump in a huge upset victory. Biden met with the Republican leader this week to discuss the transition process.

"I look forward… to having a smooth transition. We'll do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated, what you need," the Democratic president said to Trump during the meeting.

APEC Economic Leaders Week In San Francisco

World leaders, including President Joe Biden, front center, stand for a "family photo" during the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week at Moscone Center in San Francisco. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

"I appreciate very much the transition that's so smooth," Trump replied. "It will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that."

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

