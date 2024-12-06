Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden attends national Christmas tree lighting on windy Washington night

Biden attended what's expected to be his final national Christmas tree lighting ceremony as president

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Biden lights White House Christmas tree on windy Washington night Video

Biden lights White House Christmas tree on windy Washington night

President Biden on Thursday lit the White House Christmas tree on a windy night in Washington.

President Biden participated in the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington D.C. on Thursday night in what will be his last time attending the annual event before he exits the White House next year to make way for President-elect Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office.

"Merry Christmas America!" Biden declared during remarks at the tree-lighting event.

Freelance photographer Andrew Leyden shared photos of the ceremony, writing on X, "As he left the National Christmas Tree lighting, @POTUS removed his stocking cap, bent over to look at the press and then asked ‘You’re still here?’ It was very cold and windy tonight." 

BIDEN TEAM REPORTEDLY CONSIDERING PREEMPTIVE PARDONS FOR FAUCI, SCHIFF, OTHER TRUMP ‘TARGETS’

President Joe Biden

Biden yells out to the press while departing the 102nd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse on Dec. 5, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"For a bit of context-- as the night went on and temperatures dipped, Biden put on a wool stocking cap. When it came off static electricity + wind. It happens," he noted in another post.

"Biden’s entire presidency summed up in a hairdo," one X user quipped.

LEGAL EXPERT SKEPTICAL SUPREME COURT WILL ‘BUY’ BIDEN ADMIN'S ARGUMENT CHALLENGING TENNESSEE TRANSGENDER LAW

President Joe Biden

Biden prepares to depart the 102nd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse on Dec. 5, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden — whose decades-long Washington career has spanned more time than the length of some Americans' entire lives — in 1987 commented on a Washington Post piece that suggested he had undergone a hair transplant. 

"Guess," Biden said when asked to confirm the matter, according to the outlet. "I've got to keep some mystery in my life."

DEMOCRATS FRUSTRATED BY HUNTER PARDON CONSIDER WITHHOLDING FUTURE BIDEN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY DONATIONS: REPORT

President Joe Biden

Biden prepares to depart the 102nd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse on Dec. 5, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Biden suggested prior to the presidential election that Trump represented a "genuine danger to American security," the outgoing president is slated to attend Trump's inauguration next month.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics