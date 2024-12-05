Democrats frustrated by Hunter pardon consider withholding future Biden presidential library donations: Report

Some frustrated Democrats are reportedly considering withholding donations to President Biden's future presidential library over his pardon of Hunter Biden.

"If they had their s--- together, they would have been doing the work on this over the summer — right after he announced he was stepping aside," a Democrat, who remained anonymous, told Axios. "Now, it's just too late. Hopefully they are rightsizing their expectations and budget!"

Several Democrats have expressed frustration over the pardon, which the president announced just ahead of Hunter's sentencing on Sunday. Biden had repeatedly said he had no plans to pardon Hunter.

Biden's presidential library will likely be built in Delaware, according to Axios, and will be spearheaded by deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini and first lady Jill Biden's top aide, Anthony Bernal.

2 TIMES BIDEN SAID HE WOULD NOT PARDON SON HUNTER BIDEN

"No, that sentiment hasn't come up in a single donor conversation, and work is well underway," a person familiar with Biden's planning told the outlet, denying the sentiment from Democrats.

Democratic lawmakers acknowledged that while they understood Biden's decision as a father, it undermined their posture on the rule of law.

"President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all," Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said.

"I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong," Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., said. "This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers."

Axios reported that the timing of the Hunter pardon was frustrating Democrats, as the president could have waited until closer to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Prominent Democratic governors seen as potential 2028 contenders, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both criticized the Hunter pardon.

"This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation," Polis said, referencing a Latin term for head of the household. "Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son."

"With everything the president and his family have been through, I completely understand the instinct to protect Hunter," Newsom told Politico on Tuesday. "But I took the president at his word. So by definition, I'm disappointed and can't support the decision."

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said he urged Biden to issue the pardon during an interview on CNN.

"I am absolutely okay with it. I don’t know how many people urged him to do so, but I did," Clyburn declared on the program.

Senior White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates provided Fox News Digital with the same statement he gave to Axios, saying that the president was continuing to "deliver historic progress every day."

"President Biden continues to deliver historic progress every day, and his legacy will benefit the American people for generations; leading us out of Covid with a steady hand, bringing American manufacturing home from overseas, taking the most significant action to fight climate change in human history, beating Big Pharma so Medicare can negotiate lower drug costs, saving lives with the most comprehensive gun reform in 30 years, and rebuilding our nation with the biggest infrastructure package in 70 years," Bates said.

A person familiar with Biden's post-presidency planning also told Fox News Digital: "No, that sentiment hasn’t come up in a single donor conversation and work is well underway."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.