Border security
Published

Biden admin asks for government volunteers at the border amid crisis

By Bradford Betz, Griff Jenkins | Fox News
The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has sent a memo to various heads of government agencies seeking "volunteer deployments" for up to 120 days to help border officials deal with the surge of unaccompanied children crossing the border, Fox News has confirmed. 

"We are actively working to screen, process and deploy these volunteers while continuing our recruitment efforts and exploration of other avenues to bolster staff resources at the border," an OPM spokesperson said. 

