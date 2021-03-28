Border crisis can be 'fixed' in a week if Biden returns to Trump immigration policies: Sen. Kennedy

The migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border could be fixed in a week if President Biden returns to the Trump-era immigration policies that he has rolled back since taking office in January, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Sunday.

Kennedy, who sits on the Senate Judiciary and Budget Committees, told "Sunday Morning Futures" anchor Maria Bartiromo that all Biden must do to "stem the tide" of the migrant surge is to "listen to the Border Patrol agents and go back to doing what we were doing in December" before he took office.

BIDEN STAFFER BLOCKS TED CRUZ FROM TAKING VIDEO AT MIGRANT FACILITY

"All we have to do is go back to what we were doing before ... President Biden undid everything that the Republican Congress and the Trump administration did," Kennedy said. "It'll be fixed in a week."

Migrants have surged the U.S. southern border in recent weeks after Biden rolled back some of former President Trump’s measures, an act interpreted by some as a signal to travel to the U.S.

Biden's administration has come under fire over the conditions in which the overflow of migrants are being kept, and for heavily restricting media access into the facilities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy and 18 of his Republican colleagues, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, inspected a holding center in Donna, Texas, on Friday. The facility is at 700 percent capacity amid the surge.

Kennedy described the conditions at the holding center as "mind-numbing" and called on Biden to visit the southern border to witness it for himself.