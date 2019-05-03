WATCH: Unearthed video shows Bernie Sanders warning kids about the dangers of cocaine

An unearthed video from 1987 showed 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., discussing the dangers of cocaine with young children.

“Do any of the older kids you know have some problems with drugs?” Sanders, 45 at the time, asks the children. “Who wants to talk to me about that? What about drugs? Is that a problem?”

When a young boy said he liked Coca-Cola, Sanders replied, "All right, but who knows about cocaine? Has anyone ever seen cocaine?"

The footage came from Sanders' show "Bernie Speaks with the Community," which he produced in the 1980s while serving as mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

According to Politico, the show went on for 51 episodes and included sometimes awkward interactions with members of the community.

After asking about cocaine and warning children against it, Sanders asked the group of young kids, "who here smokes?"

“Come on, raise your hand," he requested before a 5-year-old responds that he doesn't smoke because he's a "little kid."

Other footage included an interaction with punk rockers at a mall, time riding a horse, and playing hockey.

When one of the punk rockers tells Sanders they oppose "law and order," he asks, “You’re saying to the mayor ‘to heck with law and order?’”

This footage was just the latest in a series of old videos that showed Sanders, a self-described socialist, making seemingly odd statements.

Multiple videos have shown Sanders either praising or defending socialists. One video showed Sanders recalling how enthusiastic he was about Fidel Castro's revolution in Cuba.

"I was a kid ... and it just seemed right and appropriate that poor people were rising up against rather ugly rich people," he said.

Sanders has also praised bread lines, Soviet transportation, and Castro's efforts on health care and education.

Sanders, who came in second during the 2016 Democratic primaries, decided to run again in the 2020 presidential election. While he has consistently beat out most of his fellow contenders in polling, former Vice President Joe Biden continually stayed ahead of him.

He caught heightened scrutiny in April after he said that felons like the Boston marathon bomber should receive the right to vote while incarcerated.