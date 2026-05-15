Becerra's debate-stage beating: Rivals confront Dem California candidate over campaign scandal

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Xavier Becerra was forced to fend off a barrage of attacks from rivals in the race for California governor after a pair of his former employees pleaded guilty in a campaign finance scandal the same day as the debate.

After two of Becerra's staffers pleaded guilty on Thursday to siphoning money from an inactive campaign account to supplement their salaries, questions emerged over whether the former Health and Human Services secretary knew about, or assisted in, the act — a clear breach of federal restrictions on using campaign funds for personal ends.

The guilty pleas complicate a tense political picture for Becerra, a Democratic frontrunner to replace outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Steve Hilton, a Republican frontrunner in the crowded field, said at Thursday’s debate that knowledge of the scheme should disqualify Becerra from pursuing the office any further.

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"Today we learned that he knew about illegal and improper payments from his campaign account to his former chief of staff," Hilton said.

"Honestly, it pains me to say because I like you personally, Xavier, but you shouldn’t be on this stage. You shouldn’t be in this race. You should be preparing your criminal defense," Hilton added.

Becerra has denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement ahead of Thursday night's debate: "I did nothing wrong. Case closed."

The candidate's former chief of staff, Sean McCluskie, and California political strategist Dana Williamson pleaded guilty to stealing $225,000 from an out-of-use campaign account that Becerra used to previously pursue a state-level office.

According to prosecutors, McCluskie and Williamson withdrew payments in increments of $7,500 to $10,000 from Becerra’s war chest between 2022 and 2024.

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Under Federal Election Commission regulations, government employees are prohibited from using campaign funds for expenses unrelated to the election or official duties.

Becerra countered the attacks at Thursday's debate by pointing out he hadn’t been named in the case.

Fellow Democratic candidate Katie Porter, a former congresswoman, said that his defense isn’t proof of innocence.

"What the quote was, was that you had not been mentioned in the charging documents," Porter remarked.

"But as you know, that does not preclude, because you are also a trained attorney, you know that does not preclude an indictment from being issued against you," she went on. "We do not know what Dana Williamson said about your involvement, and the government will have the ability to reveal that later."

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In his role as HHS secretary, Becerra advised President Joe Biden during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2021 to 2025.

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He began his political career as deputy attorney general of California and served in the California State Assembly from 1990 to 1992. Becerra then held a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2017 before becaming California attorney general from 2017 to 2021 before being tapped to lead HHS.

The California primary will be held on June 2. The top two candidates will advance to a general election on Nov. 3.