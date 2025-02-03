Federal agencies scrub climate change from websites amid Trump rebranding

The Trump administration is revamping agency websites to be rid of climate change-filled content, amid a widespread rebranding of federal departments from content deemed as not aligning with President Donald Trump's agenda.

Since taking office two weeks ago, Trump has ordered federal departments to remove particular content from their websites, including mentions of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and "gender ideology."

A Fox News Digital review found that climate change pages on both the Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) websites appear to be down and are not currently functioning. When accessed, the pages are blank with only the statement, "You are not authorized to access this page."

The scrub comes after it was reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) ordered officials to review references to climate change on their websites.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PAUSE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WEBSITES IN EFFORT TO ELIMINATE DEI, ANTI-TRUMP CONTENT

Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not list climate change on the drop bar of its "environmental topics." Climate and climate change are still referenced on some parts of the website, but they are linked or mentioned on the homepage.

EXPERTS SAYS FIRST WEEK OF ‘TRUMP EFFECT’ IS DERAILING GLOBAL CLIMATE MOVEMENT'S ‘HOUSE OF CARDS’

The scrubbing comes after the Trump administration put a short pause on most federal government websites on Friday evening in an effort to eliminate DEI, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The move mirrors a similar rebranding of government websites during Trump's first term, where he also removed references to climate change or climate change effects from several federal departments online pages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump targeted the Biden administration's green energy agenda in his first slew of executive orders, withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, getting rid of the electric vehicle (EV) mandate, and doing away with its climate emissions target.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, USDA and EPA for comment.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.