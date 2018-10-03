Avenatti emerges with new sworn allegations against Kavanaugh, amid questions over 1st client

As new questions emerge about his first client’s salacious accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, Democratic lawyer Michael Avenatti has produced another sworn statement from a second woman claiming the Supreme Court nominee, while in high school, would “spike” the “punch” at house parties and be “inappropriate” toward women.

Avenatti, who also serves as adult film star Stormy Daniels’ attorney, tweeted the statement from his newest client, whose name and address is redacted, early Wednesday.

“Yet another accuser has come forward (see sworn stmt below). She is prepared to meet with the FBI today and disclose multiple facts and witnesses,” Avenatti tweeted, sharing his client’s statement.

The individual claims to be a resident of South Florida, and a 1983 graduate of a high school “in the Washington, D.C. area.”

“I have known Christine Blasey Ford and Julie Swetnick for decades and I believe they are both honest and truthful,” the accuser said. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of trying to force himself on her at a high school party while Swetnick, also represented by Avenatti, has alleged Kavanaugh was involved in or present at "gang" rapes in the 1980s, which the nominee adamantly denies.

The unnamed woman claimed in her statement to have been “first introduced” to Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge in 1980 “at Beach Week in Ocean City, Maryland.”

“Beach Week” came into the picture when Kavanaugh released hard copies of his personal calendar dating back to the 1980s. Kavanaugh testified that the calendar served as somewhat of a “diary.”

Avenatti’s client claims to have attended “at least 20 house parties in the Washington, D.C. area” where Kavanaugh and Judge were present, between 1980 and 1982.

“I know many instances during these house parties where Brett and Mark would drink excessively and be overly aggressive and verbally abusive toward girls,” she claimed. “This conduct included inappropriate physical contact with girls of a sexual nature.”

She added that Kavanaugh allegedly drank “to a point where he was incoherent and vomiting, including well before he was 18 years old.”

The woman went on to claim that she “witnessed firsthand” Kavanaugh and others “spike” the “punch” at house parties with “Quaaludes and/or grain alcohol.”

“I understood this was being done for the purpose of making girls more likely to engage in sexual acts and less likely to say ‘No,’” she claimed. “I am aware of other inappropriate conduct by Brett Kavanaugh but do not feel comfortable stating it at this time in this declaration.”

She said she would be “fully, willing, and able to speak with the FBI and tell them everything I know about Brett Kavanaugh and his misconduct if I am contacted.”

The new allegations come as Swetnick walked back some of her original claims in an interview with NBC News this week. Swetnick, in a sworn statement last week, alleged that Kavanaugh would spike the punch at parties in the 1980s -- along with the "gang" rape allegations.

But during the interview, Swetnick acknowledged it was unclear whether Kavanaugh spiked drinks.

“Well I saw—I saw him giving red solo cups to quite a few girls during that time frame, and there was grain punch at those parties,” Swetnick said. “I saw him around the punch—I won’t say bowls, the punch containers. I don’t know what he did, but I saw him by them.”

As for the claims about “trains” of boys lining up outside rooms to rape girls, she said she saw Kavanaugh and Judge “huddled by doors.” When asked if she was suggesting she thought Kavanaugh was involved, she answered: “I would say yes, it’s just too coincidental.” She did not offer further details to support her original claim that he was waiting for his “turn.”

Other questions about Swetnick’s account were fueled by those who know her.

Swetnick’s ex-boyfriend, Richard Vinneccy, told Fox News' “The Ingraham Angle” Monday that she had threatened to kill his unborn child. He also said that although they dated on-and-off for seven years, she never mentioned her Kavanaugh claims to him, and was known for wanting to be the center of attention.

“She was exaggerating everything. Everything that came out of her mouth was just exaggerations," he said.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday that Swetnick has been involved in at least six legal cases in the last 25 years. Avenatti told The Associated Press that court cases involving her have no bearing on the credibility of her claims about Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations brought against him.

The FBI is currently conducting a supplemental background investigation into the sexual assault claims brought against the nominee. The bureau is expected to wrap up its probe by Friday.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.