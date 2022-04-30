Atlanta pedal pub vehicle rolls over causing 'mass casualty incident', 16 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a crash in Atlanta that reportedly injured over a dozen people.

WAGA-TV reported that a pedal pub crashed in Atlanta's midtown area leaving a total of 16 people injured.

AOC BOTCHES FACTS IN VIRAL TWEET ATTACKING TEXAS ABORTION LAW

NATO PREPARING FOR MASSIVE MILITARY EXERCISES AS RUSSIA CONTINUES INVASION OF UKRAINE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This was a single vehicle accident," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "A ‘pedal pub’ with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over. A number of people were injured but nobody was critical."

This is a developing story check back for updates