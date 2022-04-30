Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Published

Atlanta pedal pub vehicle rolls over causing 'mass casualty incident', 16 injured

The vehicle was reportedly attempting to make a turn before tipping over

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a crash in Atlanta that reportedly injured over a dozen people. 

WAGA-TV reported that a pedal pub crashed in Atlanta's midtown area leaving a total of 16 people injured. 

"This was a single vehicle accident," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "A ‘pedal pub’ with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over. A number of people were injured but nobody was critical."

This is a developing story check back for updates

