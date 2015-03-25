Arkansas Senate to vote on bill to allow guns in church

The Arkansas Senate is voting on legislation that would allow concealed handguns in churches, the first of several gun-related measures expected in this year's session.

The Senate on Thursday planned to vote on a proposal by Republican Sen. Bryan King of Green Forest that would remove churches from the list of places where concealed weapons are prohibited. King's proposal would leave it up to churches and other places of worship to determine whether to allow concealed handguns and who can carry them.

King's proposal was backed Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A similar measure by King was approved by the House two years ago, but failed before a Senate committee. Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe has indicated he'll likely sign the measure if it reaches his desk.