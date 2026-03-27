WATCH: Travelers reveal who they blame for miles-long Houston airport lines as Trump rescues TSA pay

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Neither party escaped travelers’ ire as some estimated they had to walk miles to reach the back of the security line and wait several hours to catch their flights at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Fox News Digital asked travelers waiting in line at Bush who they believed was to blame for the massive wait times. One traveler named Tim simply responded: "The politicians."

On Thursday, lines at Bush snaked through check-in, baggage claim, out the doors and through underground subway tunnels. One traveler, who did not share his name, estimated that he and his family had to walk two miles to reach the back of the line. While many arrived several hours ahead of their scheduled departure times, those who did not could be seen frantically searching for terminals with smaller lines.

When it comes to who bears the blame, another traveler, who did not identify herself, answered: "All congressmen."

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"All of them, regardless of their party," she added. "They just need to do their jobs."

Another, named Lancet, singled out the Democrats, who have demanded reinstating funding for the Department of Homeland Security contingent on broad reforms to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.

"I mean, honestly, look, the Democrats are not voting on the DHS being reinstated. And they're the ones who pay for TSA from what I know," said Lancet. "So, without paying the people, they obviously can't work."

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport has been among the airports most heavily impacted by the partial government shutdown, which has led to TSA agents missing paychecks for more than 40 days. Nearly 500 TSA agents have quit, and as of Friday, the agency has missed out on $1 billion in pay.

The partial shutdown was caused by disagreements in Congress over ICE and Border Patrol’s enforcement of immigration law in cities across the U.S., with Democrats making funding contingent on major changes in tactics and policy. Late Thursday night, the Senate passed a bill to fund most of DHS, including TSA, but it is not final. The House still needs to approve the measure and send it to the president before funding resumes and workers are paid.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday directing federal officials to ensure TSA employees are paid, calling the ongoing shutdown an "emergency,"

One traveler named Kevin, who was waiting in a security line in an underground subway corridor with hardly functioning air conditioning, did not hold back.

"Anybody who votes for a Democrat after this should be shipped out of the country," said Kevin. "This is a Democrat mess."

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At the front of the same line, which stretched halfway across the airport’s subway corridor, a traveler named April answered, "I have no idea to be honest with you, but also the construction doesn't help either."

"Having to go to Terminal A and Terminal E and going back and forth, yeah, it's not been great," she added.

One traveler named Maria, who despite the line bore a large smile and a chipper attitude, told Fox News Digital, "You know what? I would only blame myself for not getting to the airport sooner."

"I've been flying for many, many years, so I know. Got to get to the airports soon, guys. Get your Subway, get your Starbucks, and get to airports," she quipped, smiling.

"I don't know, man, I don't get political about these things," answered a traveler named Pinal. "It is what it is, and we all are just going through the motions right now."

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"There's a lot of people to blame," said a woman who did not identify herself. "But at least I think the important part is everybody's working together to try to be as efficient as possible. I got here at 10, and my flight is at 1:30, so I got there in enough time, hopefully."

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"It's just the division," remarked a young man named Nick. "Everybody should be unified, working together, instead of just picking teams, fighting against each other, you know?"

"People rather be on a team than rather just focus on a solution," Nick continued. "If we could just focus more on the problem and working together rather than focusing on the differences, I think that would be a major change. But it's tough, man."