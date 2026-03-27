Dem senators dodge crucial question on illegal alien accused of killing Chicago college student

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Republican senators, like Texas' Ted Cruz and Florida's Rick Scott, were quick to condemn the policies that kept the illegal immigrant killer of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman from being deported, Democratic senators dodged questions on whether Gorman's killer should have previously been deported prior to this month's murder.

Gorman, who was a student at Loyola University of Chicago at the time of her death, was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, Jose Medina, 25. Medina was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol on May 9, 2023, but was subsequently released into the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to Trump's Department of Homeland Security.

A short time later, Medina was arrested for shoplifting in Chicago, but was again released on June 19, 2023, DHS said. A judge put a warrant out on Medina after he failed to appear in court for his shoplifting charge, which was still active at the time of Gorman's killing, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

"Shoplifting in and of itself is not a violent crime. It's not an indicator of a person that's leaning toward violent crime," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., when asked about Medina's case and whether he should've been deported prior to Gorman's murder.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF KILLING CHICAGO COLLEGE STUDENT TO FACE COURT AFTER TUBERCULOSIS DELAY

"You're asking me to speculate on a bunch of things and I can't answer that," said Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., when asked if Gorman's killer, and other illegal immigrant murderers who had significant criminal records at the time of their arrests, should have been deported before people got hurt. "I don't know the cases. I trust our justice system to do the right thing and hold people accountable."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., responded that the Trump administration's broad deportation crackdowns have prevented federal law enforcement from targeting genuinely dangerous people, an argument pushed by other top Democrats in Congress. "I think that if Trump cleared out Chicago and if ICE did their job, he wouldn't be here, right?" Duckworth said as she got onto an elevator on Capitol Hill. "But they deported people who are not… [unintelligible]."

Meanwhile, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., offered a more judicious response, but also suggested the style by which the Trump administration is deporting people is problematic.

"Do I think violent criminals should be deported? Yes," Slotkin said, adding it is an "easy" call to deport someone who has been "accused and properly prosecuted." But, Slotkin added, "Innocent civilians who are protesting their government and using their freedom of speech should not be fingered and booted out."

Democrats who spoke with Fox News Digital did quickly agree that violent criminals who entered and are residing in the country unlawfully should be deported.

SHERIDAN GORMAN'S UNIVERSITY NEWSPAPER TOUTS ICE TRACKER AFTER FRESHMAN ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY ILLEGAL ALIEN

"Anybody who violates, or creates crime in this country – particularly kills somebody – should not only be held accountable in the United States, but, yes, there should be immigration enforcement against that individual," Cortez-Masto said.

"Every community deserves to feel safe, and I think people who commit violent crimes should not be allowed to either be in our country, or to be among our communities," added Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md.

Durbin, meanwhile, qualified his comments about Medina's shoplifting charge by admitting "We ought to do a careful examination of people coming into this country and those who want to stay in this country," adding that, "If they are dangerous to the community, they need to be denied entry or taken out of the country later."

But Republican Senators Cruz and Scott were quick to bash Democrats for allegedly caring more about illegal immigrants than American citizens.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's tragic and it was avoidable," Cruz said when approached about Gorman's death and Medina not being deported. "The Democrats are so radical they prioritize illegal immigrants over American citizens."

"It's disgusting that these people say, ‘Oh, they act like they care about Americans.’ But then you look at their actions – they care about people who are here violently hurting Americans," Scott complained.