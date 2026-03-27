Mamdani endorses planned NYC 'No Kings' rally, derides ICE as 'rogue agency'

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should be abolished, blasting the federal agency as "rogue" and "reckless" as questions mount over the city’s handling of illegal immigration following the fatal subway killing of an elderly veteran.

During a news conference announcing new street safety efforts, the mayor said he has spoken to President Donald Trump about immigration enforcement operations in the city, claiming ICE a "rogue agency."

"We're making clear that no one is above the law in this city, that everyone has to follow the rule of law," Mamdani said. "I have made clear to the president, both in our private conversations and our public conversations, about the fact that I believe that ICE is a rogue agency."

Mamdani added that he believes ICE is "reckless" and "delivers nothing toward the furthering of the cause of public safety."

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"I've also been public about my belief that ICE is an entity that should be abolished, and that is critically important in our city, where we've seen too many New Yorkers living in fear of even going to what would otherwise be routine immigration check ins," he said. "… What we've had in the interim is a federal entity that has been operating with a level of impunity, and that has to come to an end."

The mayor went on to support protests against the Trump administration, endorsing the "No Kings NYC" protest planned for Saturday in Manhattan.

"I think that rallies are an incredibly effective way for New Yorkers to both organize together and make it clear what their vision is for the city, for the state, for this country," Mamdani said. "I think that what we've seen is that there's an attempt to make many in our city feel as if they are alone, when they believe that ICE has no place in our city, when they believe that every single New Yorker who lives in this city belongs in this city, and should be made to feel as if such.

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"What these rallies are — are also an opportunity to realize that you are not in the minority when you have those beliefs. You are, in fact, one of a growing coalition of people who want to see a shred of decency, dignity and humanity come back to our city and our country's politics."

Reporters did not question Mamdani about the recent murder of 83-year-old Air Force veteran Richard Williams, who died after he was allegedly shoved onto New York City subway tracks by an illegal immigrant from Honduras. Mamdani has yet to publicly comment on the killing.

When asked if Honduran national Bairon Posada-Hernandez, 34, would be turned over to ICE, the mayor's office referred Fox News to the Department of Corrections (DOC).

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A DOC spokesperson said the agency processes ICE detainers "consistent with local law," which limits cooperation.

Under city law, ICE is only notified if there is a detainer backed by a judicial warrant (I-200 or I-205), and the person has a qualifying recent conviction for a violent or serious crime.

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It is unclear if ICE will be notified or take custody of Posada-Hernandez, who has been deported from the U.S. four times, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS officials have asked New York City to cooperate, saying, "Posada-Hernandez is a serial criminal and four-time deported illegal alien who NEVER should have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans. He is now facing murder charges. We are calling on New York sanctuary politicians to not release this murderer. Please join us in praying for Mr. Williams’ family, friends, and loved ones."