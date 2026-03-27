Cruz warns ‘radical Democrats’ will ‘burn it down’ if they win back Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz insists that President Donald Trump will be "impeached over and over and over again" if the Democrats win back control of the House in this year's midterm elections.

And the conservative firebrand and three-term senator from Texas, in a sit-down interview this week with Fox News Digital, argued that if Democrats win both the House and Senate majorities in the midterms, "they will do whatever they can to burn it down," as he pointed to the agenda passed by Trump and Republicans in Congress.

As they fight to hold their slim majorities in both the House and Senate, Republicans are battling stiff political headwinds as the party in power in the nation's capital traditionally loses seats in the midterms. And they also face a rough political climate fueled by economic concerns over persistent inflation, an unpopular war with Iran and Trump's underwater approval ratings.

"I think these midterm elections are unbelievably consequential," said Cruz, who won re-election in 2024 and isn't on the ballot this year.

TRUMP BOOSTS GOP WARCHEST AS HOUSE REPUBLICANS GEAR UP FOR HIGH-STAKES MIDTERM FIGHT

And the senator pledged, "I am all in fighting for us to win in the midterms, fighting for us to hold the House, fighting for us to hold the Senate and, ideally, grow our majorities in both houses."

"If the Democrats take the House, no meaningful legislation will pass for the next two years, and we will see the president impeached over and over and over again. And by the way, it won't matter what for. They will impeach President Trump just because they hate him, because he is Donald Trump," Cruz claimed.

CRUZ: TRUMP'S MOVE TO STRIKE IRAN ‘MOST CONSEQUENTIAL DECISION’ OF HIS PRESIDENCY

And he argued, "We will see investigations attacking the administration in every House committee if they take the House."

Cruz said implications for Trump and the GOP are even worse if Democrats also win back the Senate.

"If they take the Senate, we would see an almost complete halt of Senate confirmations — Cabinet members. I think these radical Democrats would leave cabinet offices empty, leave them vacant, rather than confirm President Trump's nominees. I think judicial nominations. If the Democrats took the Senate, they would essentially halt judicial nominations," he claimed.

And he charged, "I think Chuck Schumer and the radicals are so extreme that if they get a majority, they will do whatever they can to burn it down."

But Democrats argue it's President Trump who's lighting the match due to what Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York called Trump's "hurtful and harmful agenda."

"President Trump is creating a toxic agenda that's harming people, and they're looking for Democratic leadership to take them out of this nightmare," Gillibrand argued in an interview last month with Fox News Digital.

And Democratic National Committee Rapid Response Director Kendall Witmer told Fox News Digital: "If Democrats take Congress, the Republicans won’t be able to give massive tax breaks to billionaires, shutter nursing homes and rural hospitals, bomb foreign countries instead of feeding kids, or turn a blind eye to Trump’s open and egregious corruption."

Cruz heads back home to Texas this weekend, where he'll address the crowd Saturday in Dallas at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, better known by its acronym CPAC.

But it's a stop on May 1 in Iowa — the state whose caucuses for half a century have kicked off the race for the Republican presidential nomination — that's sparking speculation that Cruz is gearing up for a second White House run.

Cruz was runner-up to Trump in the combustible 2016 GOP presidential primaries, and he took a look at making another run in the 2024 cycle before deciding to seek re-election to the Senate.

"There will be plenty of time to make those decisions. I don't have an announcement for you today," Cruz answered when asked by Fox News Digital if seriously considering another White House campaign.

But he appears to be laying the groundwork for a possible bid, as he positions himself as a conservative alternative to Vice President JD Vance, who is currently the odds on favorite to be Trump's MAGA and America First heir.

Cruz has grabbed plenty of attention with his clashes with far-right figures, such as Tucker Carlson, and he's enhanced already strong standing among conservative leaders and donors. And he's bolstered his grassroots outreach with his popular and widely downloaded podcast, 'Verdict with Ted Cruz.'

In his Fox Digital interview, Cruz also shared what seemed to be the beginnings of a possible 2028 stump speech.

"I look back to the last year with President Trump in the White House and with a Republican Senate in the house, we have accomplished more in the last year than I've seen Congress and the president accomplish in the preceding 13 years that I was here. It is an incredible record of success that we've been able to produce. And so my focus is, number one, keep delivering results, keep delivering big wins for the American people," Cruz said.

Cruz spotlighted that he was "the author of no tax on tips. I wrote that law." The cuts were one of the tax provisions in the GOP's massive domestic policy bill that was passed nearly entirely along party lines last summer.

The senator also pointed to the so-called "school choice" provisions in the measure, as well as the Trump Accounts, tax-advantaged, IRA-style investment accounts for children under 18 that were also included in the law.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Both of those provisions I wrote, both of them are in the bill," he noted.

And Cruz predicted that in "10, 20, 30 years from now, those two provisions, school choice and the Trump accounts, will be, by an order of magnitude, the most consequential provisions in the entire bill. So we've got a record of wins, of victories for the American people to run on."