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Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Alleged fake diplomas, Black-only programs, illegal alien groping scandal

Chinese nationals allegedly received fake diplomas while an illegal alien terrorized public school girls and Los Angeles schools are accused of Black-only program

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Pro-Palestinian protester uses bullhorn at UC Berkeley.

A pro-Palestinian protester uses a bullhorn during a demonstration in front of Sproul Hall on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California, on April 22, 2024. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

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‘TRANSFORMATIVE EDUCATION’: University leader admits schools are 'not a political party' in warning to elite campuses

REALITY CHECK: Sheridan Gorman's university newspaper touts ICE tracker after freshman allegedly murdered by illegal alien

DEI DUST-UP: Los Angeles schools accused of quietly funding race-based programming for Black students only

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members of los angeles school board in meeting

Los Angeles Unified School District board members, from left, President Scott Schmerelson, Executive Officer of the Board of Education Michael McLean, and Karla Griego listen to public comments during a meeting at LAUSD headquarters before a special closed session with LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ELITE FAILURE: Harvard student says Jewish classmates feel 'unwelcome' as multibillion-dollar DOJ lawsuit looms

ABORTION EXPANDS: University of Oregon to offer abortion pills on campus this fall after student pressure campaign

HIDING TRUTH: Michigan father sues school district after ‘no trespass’ order over pride flag video

students tossing graduation caps

Investigators allege a California district engaged in questionable dealings with a China-based school, including issuing invalid diplomas and possible financial misconduct. (FoxDIGITALiStock)

'CORRUPT': California school district allegedly gave fraudulent diplomas to Chinese students to enter U.S. colleges

HALLWAY HORROR: Mom of Virginia high schoolers where illegal alien allegedly groped girls outraged: 'terrifying as a parent'

‘REGRET’: Loyola student newspaper apologizes for calling suspected murderer of Sheridan Gorman an illegal immigrant

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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