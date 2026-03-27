Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Alleged fake diplomas, Black-only programs, illegal alien groping scandal

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‘TRANSFORMATIVE EDUCATION’: University leader admits schools are 'not a political party' in warning to elite campuses

REALITY CHECK: Sheridan Gorman's university newspaper touts ICE tracker after freshman allegedly murdered by illegal alien

DEI DUST-UP: Los Angeles schools accused of quietly funding race-based programming for Black students only

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ELITE FAILURE: Harvard student says Jewish classmates feel 'unwelcome' as multibillion-dollar DOJ lawsuit looms

ABORTION EXPANDS: University of Oregon to offer abortion pills on campus this fall after student pressure campaign

HIDING TRUTH: Michigan father sues school district after ‘no trespass’ order over pride flag video

'CORRUPT': California school district allegedly gave fraudulent diplomas to Chinese students to enter U.S. colleges

HALLWAY HORROR: Mom of Virginia high schoolers where illegal alien allegedly groped girls outraged: 'terrifying as a parent'

‘REGRET’: Loyola student newspaper apologizes for calling suspected murderer of Sheridan Gorman an illegal immigrant