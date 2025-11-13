Arizona lawmakers' flight makes emergency landing in Kansas City after passenger disruption

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American Airlines flight carrying four members of Arizona’s congressional delegation to Washington, D.C., diverted Tuesday to Kansas City, Missouri, after a passenger became disruptive.

The airline told Fox News Digital that Flight 1218 left Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Nov. 11, 2025, and was rerouted because of "a disruptive customer."

"On Nov. 11, American Airlines flight 1218, with service from Phoenix (PHX) to Washington, D.C. (DCA), diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to a disruptive customer," American Airlines told Fox News Digital. "Law enforcement met the flight and removed the customer, and the flight later re-departed for DCA, where it landed normally."

"We thank our customers for their patience and our crew members for their professionalism," the airline added.

WITH THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THREATENING AIR TRAVEL, A GOP BILL SEEKS TO KEEP FLIGHTS RUNNING

Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat from Arizona, posted on X that he and three Republican colleagues — Reps. Eli Crane, Andy Biggs, and Paul Gosar — were aboard when the incident occurred.

"Flying to DC rn to vote no on CR that fails to lower health care costs. @RepEliCrane, @RepAndyBiggsAZ & @RepGosar all on this flight. We’re making emergency stop in Kansas City to remove disruptive passenger. None of my colleagues is the disruptor. Freedom Caucus losing its mojo," Stanton wrote.

HOUSE DEMOCRAT SIDES WITH TRUMP OFFICIALS ON AIR TRAFFIC CUTS AMID SHUTDOWN CHAOS

Flight data shows the Airbus A320 had been airborne for roughly two hours and forty minutes before diverting to Kansas City International Airport around 6:15 p.m. local time.

Video posted to X by another passenger shows Kansas City police officers boarding the plane to remove a woman who apologized as she was led away, saying, "We live in a fascist state."

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER RESTRAINED, KNOCKED TO FLOOR WHILE BARGING INTO COCKPIT: VIDEO

The flight departed again about an hour later and landed at Reagan National Airport shortly after 10 p.m.

"On a serious note, thank you Kansas City police for handling the situation professionally and without incident," Stanton later wrote.

Stanton said he was headed to Washington to vote against the Republican continuing resolution to end the government shutdown, while his GOP colleagues supported the plan.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump signed the legislation Wednesday, formally reopening the federal government after a 43-day shutdown — the longest in U.S. history.

The House passed the Senate’s funding bill 222-209, restoring federal paychecks, funding air traffic controllers, and replenishing nutrition programs.