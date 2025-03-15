Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

President Trump signs continuing resolution, officially averting a shutdown

Sen. Chuck Schumer received backlash from his own party after announcing he would vote for the legislation

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Democrats criticize Schumer’s GOP spending bill vote Video

Democrats criticize Schumer’s GOP spending bill vote

'Fox News Live' panelists Richard Fowler and Hogan Gidley discuss Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s decision to vote for a GOP spending bill, and the backlash to his decision.

President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1968, the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025, into law after it passed both the House and the Senate. The passage of the continuing resolution (CR), which was backed by Trump, officially stopped a potential government shutdown. 

The CR extends the government’s budget through the end of September and was approved by a majority of Senate Republicans. Only Sen. Rand Paul, R-K.Y., voted against the bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., faced backlash on Friday from fellow Democrats after announcing his intention to vote for the bill.

Trump signs an executive order

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025.  (JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

SHUTDOWN AVERTED AFTER SCHUMER CAVES AND BACKS TRUMP SPENDING BILL

In total, 10 Democrats voted with Republicans to pass the CR and avert a government shutdown, including Schumer, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durban, D-Ill., and Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., John Fetterman, D-Pa., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Schumer on Capitol Hill

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks after a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Sept. 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

TRUMP-BACKED BILL TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN PASSES HOUSE DESPITE MUTINY THREATS

Before the bill passed the senate, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement urging Democrat senators to "listen to women." The California congresswoman referenced Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Ct., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wa., both of whom opposed the bill.

"Appropriations leaders Rosa DeLauro and Patty Murray have eloquently presented the case that we must have a better choice: a four-week funding extension to keep government open and negotiate a bipartisan agreement," Pelosi’s statement read. "America has experienced a Trump shutdown before – but this damaging legislation only makes matters worse."

Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, March 14, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Trump appeared to hear about the Senate vote while answering reporters’ questions at Joint Base Andrews. He told the media that he was "very impressed" by the Senate passing the CR.

