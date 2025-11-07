Expand / Collapse search
Politics

House Democrat sides with Trump officials on air traffic cuts amid shutdown chaos

The international airport in Rep Greg Stanton's hometown of Phoenix is among the 40 affected

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Air traffic control official says there is one way to ensure safety amid government shutdown Video

Air traffic control official says there is one way to ensure safety amid government shutdown

President of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Nick Daniels, discusses reduction in air traffic amid the government shutdown on 'America Reports.'

A Democratic lawmaker is backing the Trump administration’s decision to reduce air traffic as a consequence of the ongoing government shutdown.

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., said, "Safety must always be the highest priority" for the aviation industry in a statement on Thursday evening.

"The decision by Secretary Duffy to reduce flights at America’s 40 busiest airports is the right call for the safety of the flying public," Stanton wrote on X. "Now it’s critical that Republicans and Democrats get together and reach a bipartisan agreement on a plan to reduce health costs and end the shutdown."

GOP LAWMAKER WARNS OF POSSIBLE FOOD, MEDICINE SHORTAGES AS FLIGHTS GROUNDED

A split image of Rep. Greg Stanton and a long line at an airport

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton said the Trump administration's decrease in air traffic was the "right call." (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images )

He concluded, "Arizona deserves better, and so do the hardworking professionals who keep our skies safe."

Friday marks the 38th day of the government shutdown. Bipartisan Senate efforts to end the standoff have still not produced a clear off-ramp.

Thousands of federal employees have been furloughed as agencies and critical programs run low on funds, while government workers deemed "essential" have been forced to work without pay for weeks.

People in the latter group include air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, many of whom have been forced to take second jobs and call out sick to make ends meet.

Travelers look at departure times at LAX

Travelers look at the flight information display system at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025. (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directed a 4% reduction in air traffic across 40 of the busiest airports in the U.S., taking effect on Friday.

That reduction will gradually ramp up to 10% by Nov. 14 if the shutdown does not end by then.

An emergency order issued by the FAA said the reduction would ensure the National Airspace System could "maintain the highest standards of safety" amid shortages fueled by the shutdown.

AMERICANS COULD FACE AIRPORT CHAOS IF DEMS DON'T END SHUTDOWN, TRUMP OFFICIAL WARNS

That includes Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the largest airport serving Stanton’s district.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at a press conference with Rep. Tom Emmer and House Speaker Mike Johnson about air traffic controller pay during the government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks alongside Rep. Tom Emmer and House Speaker Mike Johnson during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 23, 2025. (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Stanton’s nearby 4th Congressional District encompasses parts of Phoenix and its surrounding suburbs, including portions of Tempe and Mesa.

Back in Washington, whose two main airports are also affected by the reduction order, Democratic leaders are still publicly insisting that any funding deal be paired with an extension of COVID-19-era enhanced Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire at the end of this year.

Republicans have argued against partisan policy riders in a funding bill to end the shutdown.

Stanton was among the House Democrats who voted against the GOP’s funding proposal when it passed the House on Sept. 19.

