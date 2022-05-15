Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Arby's manager admits to urinating into milkshake mix 'at least twice'

Arby's manager confesses to urinating into milkshake mix

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
An Arby's night manager in Washington State charged with possession of child pornography admitted to police that he had urinated in the fast food chain's milkshake mix "at least twice," police say.

The investigation began when police caught wind of a computer downloading child pornography near the Arby's in Vancouver, Washington. Police connected the computer with Stephen Sharp, 29, a manager at the Arby's. Sharp then confessed to downloading and distributing the pornography, according to Fox 35.

Police then obtained a warrant to search Sharp's devices, where they found a video of him urinating into a container of Arby's milkshake mix. Sharp reportedly confessed to doing that at least twice.

KINGSTON, UNITED STATES - 2020/10/31: Arby's store in Kingston. Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins has been bought by Inspire brands which own Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby's. (Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Court records say the device showed the date on which the video was taken, and another Arby's manager told police that the restaurant had sold at least one ice cream float and 30-40 milkshakes that day, according to The Columbian.

Police are asking anyone who purchased a milkshake from the store recently and has a receipt to come forward. Sharp reportedly told police he is "almost sure" he threw the container away after urinating into it.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

