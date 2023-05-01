AOC will not run for Senate in 2024, spokesperson says

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will not primary Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in 2024.

Lauren Hitt, Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesperson, told POLITICO Sunday that the representative is "not planning" on a Senate run.

"She is not planning to run for Senate in 2024," Hitt said. "She is not planning to primary Gillibrand."

Gillibrand, who took office in 2009, announced her re-election bid in January amid speculations she could face a primary challenge from more left-wing member of her party in the deep-blue state.

No prominent challenger has since been announced. Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., also told Politico they do not plan to enter the race.

Ocasio-Cortez was similarly asked in 2021 whether she would challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., which she initially did not rule out but later declined to do.

"I know it drives everybody nuts. But the way that I really feel about this, and the way that I really approach my politics and my political career is that I do not look at things and I do not set my course positionally," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN.

Ocasio-Cortez remains one of the most recognizable members of the House of Representatives and has $5 million cash on hand to spend on future campaigns.