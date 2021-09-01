AOC defends Biden as president takes criticism for stranding Americans in Afghanistan

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday defended President Biden for his "courageous decision" to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The Democratic congresswoman's defense of Biden comes amid intense criticism of the president's handling of the withdrawal, which resulted in hundreds of Americans being stranded in Afghanistan.

Ocasio-Cortez shared a video of past remarks in which she blasted a military contractor over the profit margins of a certain type of vehicular disc, suggesting that critics of the botched withdrawal are motivated by Department of Defense contracts.

"In case you're wondering why people are going on TV relentlessly attacking Biden for his courageous decision to leave Afghanistan when no other president would, here’s one glimpse as to why," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Wednesday.

"War is addictive for the few who reap its profits, while the rest of us foot the bill," she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez has yet to criticize Biden for stranding Americans in Afghanistan.

President Biden has taken intense criticism from both sides of the aisle for his handling of the Afghanistan crisis that saw 13 American service members killed in the Kabul suicide bombing last week.

During a speech Tuesday the president accepted responsibility for the crisis but simultaneously called the airlift missions, which helped evacuate over 100,000 Americans and Afghan allies from the region, an "extraordinary success." He was ripped by the media, lawmakers and more throughout the ordeal for often turning his back on the press, earning him the nickname " Walkaway Joe ."

A new report on Wednesday revealed that a White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that the president left Americans stranded overseas.

