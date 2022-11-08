AOC apologizes for not listing her pronouns on Instagram: 'They fell off'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., apologized to her followers on Instagram for not listing her pronouns in her biography on the platform Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez made the apology in response to a comment on her Instagram profile. She posted a brief video saying she had once had her pronouns available but said they somehow "fell off."

"Please add pronouns to your IG profile, thank you for all you do for ALL," one of her followers wrote.

"Oh I'm sorry about that," Ocasio-Cortez responded. "They used to be on there. Let me go in and check and see if I can add them."

"Sorry about that. They used to be there. I guess they fell off, but I'll put them on right now," she added.

AOC AND STEPHEN KING LASH OUT AT ELON MUSK'S $8 TWITTER VERIFICATION FEE--GEN Z WEIGHS IN

The brief video ended with a screenshot of a version of her profile that did list her pronouns.

The clarification of pronouns is a trend among proponents of the transgender movement, allowing biological males to request that others use female pronouns and vice versa.

PENNSYLVANIA MOM RIPS STATE'S PRONOUN GUIDANCE, URGES SCHOOL CHOICE: ‘THE MONEY NEEDS TO FOLLOW THE STUDENTS’

The inclusion of pronouns in a non-transgender person's profile is widely seen as an endorsement of the community.

The outside enforcement of pronouns has become an area of huge controversy in the U.S., with many people who do not condone the transgender movement facing consequences for refusing to use a person's preferred pronouns.

Ocasio-Cortez is up for re-election in New York's 14th Congressional district on Tuesday. She faces Republican challenger Tina Forte, though she is widely expected to win re-election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans are expected to take control of the House of Representatives nevertheless, though control over the Senate remains a toss-up.