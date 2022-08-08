Pennsylvania mom rips state's pronoun guidance, urges school choice: 'The money needs to follow the students'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania mother on Monday blasted the state’s school pronoun guidance and urged that taxpayer dollars should only support students directly.

"The Republican Party has a chance to be the party of the parent, the party of the people in November. And the candidates really need to focus on a commitment to parents, giving them transparency in their education and school choice," Veronica Gemma told "America’s Newsroom."

"Let the money follow the student, especially when it comes to homeschooling and private schools. The money needs to follow the student," she added.

Pennsylvania parents are speaking out against the state Department of Education's new gender identity page, which suggests teachers should not make assumptions about students' pronouns, listing "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" as suggested alternatives students can use.

"In addition to the traditional pronouns (he/him, she/her, they), some people prefer to use gender-neutral pronouns, such as ne, ve, ze/zie and xe. If you don't know a student's preferred personal pronoun, it's always best to ask," the Pennsylvania DOE said .

The Pennsylvania website also claimed the concept of two genders, male and female, was a "faulty concept."

Fox News Digital spoke with Pennsylvanians, including Gemma, about the education department's initiative.

"As a Pennsylvania parent, I’d like to know what qualifies them to all the concept of biological gender as faulty?" said a mother named Megan Eileen.

Gemma told "America's Newsroom" the state's new guidance on gender pronouns is not "going over very well."

"Parents are outraged by this," she said.

"It is dangerous and divisive and confusing," she continued. "These children at these young ages, their minds are so impressionable and they're still trying to learn their colors, their 1, 2, 3s, and their ABCs. This kind of agenda has no place in the American classroom. And this issue – parents at the ballot box will speak loudly."

