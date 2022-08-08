Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Published

Pennsylvania mom rips state's pronoun guidance, urges school choice: 'The money needs to follow the students'

'The Republican Party has a chance to be the party of the parent,' Veronica Gemma says

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Pennsylvania mom: The money needs to follow the students Video

Pennsylvania mom: The money needs to follow the students

Pennsylvania mom on the GOP focusing on education ahead of midterms.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania mother on Monday blasted the state’s school pronoun guidance and urged that taxpayer dollars should only support students directly.

"The Republican Party has a chance to be the party of the parent, the party of the people in November. And the candidates really need to focus on a commitment to parents, giving them transparency in their education and school choice," Veronica Gemma told "America’s Newsroom."

"Let the money follow the student, especially when it comes to homeschooling and private schools. The money needs to follow the student," she added.

Pennsylvania parents are speaking out against the state Department of Education's new gender identity page, which suggests teachers should not make assumptions about students' pronouns, listing "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" as suggested alternatives students can use.

PENNSYLVANIA MOMS REACT TO EDUCATION DEPT SUGGESTING KIDS MAY USE 'NE, VE, ZE/ZIE AND XE' PRONOUNS

Pennsylvania mom Veronica Gemma joined ‘America’s Newsroom' to discuss parents fighting back against ‘woke’ school policies on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Pennsylvania mom Veronica Gemma joined ‘America’s Newsroom' to discuss parents fighting back against ‘woke’ school policies on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Fox News)

"In addition to the traditional pronouns (he/him, she/her, they), some people prefer to use gender-neutral pronouns, such as ne, ve, ze/zie and xe. If you don't know a student's preferred personal pronoun, it's always best to ask," the Pennsylvania DOE said.

The Pennsylvania website also claimed the concept of two genders, male and female, was a "faulty concept."

Fox News Digital spoke with Pennsylvanians, including Gemma, about the education department's initiative. 

Pennsylvania school pronoun guidance facing pushback Video

"As a Pennsylvania parent, I’d like to know what qualifies them to all the concept of biological gender as faulty?" said a mother named Megan Eileen. 

Gemma told "America's Newsroom" the state's new guidance on gender pronouns is not "going over very well."

"Parents are outraged by this," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is dangerous and divisive and confusing," she continued. "These children at these young ages, their minds are so impressionable and they're still trying to learn their colors, their 1, 2, 3s, and their ABCs. This kind of agenda has no place in the American classroom. And this issue – parents at the ballot box will speak loudly."

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.