Anti-Trump protests outside White House, in Times Square decry DC 'corruption'

Demonstrators protesting President Trump and his administration gathered at rallies in cities across the country on Wednesday with a goal to “confront corruption and demand democracy.”

In a message on confrontcorruption.org, organizers behind the “Confront Corruption: Demand Democracy” rally called out government officials, accusing them of working “for personal and financial gain rather than for the welfare of American people.”

“From attacks on the rule of law to conflicts of interest, ethics violations and flagrant abuse of government offices for personal gain, the corruption of the American government by the President, his associates and many in his party has reached a new, profound low,” the group said.

A crowd who gathered in New York City’s Times Square for an evening vigil was captured in a video on social media singing and cheering, holding signs with the words “dump Trump” and “traitor Trump.” Protesters in the nation’s capital were demonstrating at Lafayette Square, within sight of the White House.

The group’s website listed dozens of vigils that were set to be held throughout the nation.