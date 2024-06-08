Anti-Israel agitators vandalize property near White House, shout 'piggy' at ranger pelted with thrown objects

Anti-Israel agitators outside the White House threw objects at a National Park Service ranger, shouting "piggy, piggy!" at them, and defaced statues on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Holding signs that accused President Biden of being on "the wrong side of history," protesters converged on the White House after security measures at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue were tightened in anticipation of the demonstration.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags, chanted "Free Palestine!" and held innumerable signs, urging Biden to stop his support for Israel.

Although the protest started out peacefully, hostile demonstrators soon began targeting park rangers, shouting "F-you, fascist!" and "piggy, piggy, oink, oink!"

Demonstrators began making a human chain around the White House, which they referred to as "the people's red line," a reference to Biden saying Israel has not crossed his "red line" in the war.

ADDITIONAL BARRIERS ERECTED AROUND WHITE HOUSE AHEAD OF PLANNED PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATION

Protesters also started defacing the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square next to the White House with red handprints to symbolize the "blood" on Biden's hands.

"May the cries of all the kids you bomb haunt you," another protester's sign read.

Several additional barriers were put in place around the White House ahead of this weekend's planned demonstration, where activists are calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel amid its war with Hamas militants.

A handful of activist groups, including CODEPINK and the Council on American Islamic Relations, said this week that they planned to mark eight months of the war in the Middle East through demonstrations in the nation's capital.

JEWISH STUDENTS FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST UCLA OVER ANTI-ISRAEL ENCAMPMENT ON CAMPUS

The White House protest, organized by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER), is the most significant of Saturday's D.C. demonstrations.

Some protesters have shown frustration with Biden’s policies, including at least eight White House staffers who have quit due to their opposition to his stance on the war in Gaza and American ally Israel, according to the Voice of America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several barriers and anti-scale fencing were erected this week ahead of the planned demonstration, with additional barriers appearing to have been set up prior to the demonstrations early Saturday morning.

Biden has been in France since Wednesday, when he arrived in the country for D-Day anniversary ceremonies and a state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.