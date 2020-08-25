Parkland victim's father praises Trump's shooting response, claims media 'didn’t want to cover' it

Media outlets should have focused less on gun control and more on President Trump's actions after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. according to Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the massacre.

"I think a lot of people forget that Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland shooter, was a student with years of behavioral and emotional problems -- aggression, threats -- and he was allowed to stay at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School because -- it's well-documented -- because of liberal policies that were put in place," "America's Newsroom" host Trace Gallagher told Pollack.

"You hit it right out of the park. It's very true," Pollack responded. "And the media didn’t want to cover that side of the story, just like they didn’t want to cover what President Trump did for school safety. And that’s why I thought it was important for me to speak out, telling the country what the president did and what happened in Parkland. It was very important to me to get that story and that message out."

Pollack addressed the Republican National Convention Monday night and touted Trump's response to the tragedy. Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter also died in the shooting, appeared at last week's Democratic convention, where he praised former Vice President Joe Biden's willingness to take on the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The president has been criticized for refusing to push for gun control measures meant to prevent future shootings.

But Pollack said Trump he was right to address federal guidance cautioning against involving law enforcement in student discipline.

"After my daughter's murder, the media didn't seem interested in the facts," Pollack said Monday night. "So I found them myself. I learned that gun control laws didn't fail my daughter. People did. The gunman had threatened to kill his classmates before ... but the school didn't just miss these red flags. They knowingly ignored them."

