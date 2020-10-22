Ken Starr: Amy Coney Barrett could be on Supreme Court for 4 decades and become next chief justice

Judge Amy Coney Barrett could potentially become the chief justice of the United States, Fox News contributor Ken Starr said on Thursday.

“First of all, look at her age as well as her background, which is so stellar and outstanding. She is 48 years old. Justice Ginsburg was 87 when she passed from this life. So, just doing the arithmetic, she has the potential to stay on, let's say, for four decades, so presidents will come and go. Four, five, or six presidents may come and go,” Starr told “America’s Newsroom.”

“And the other thing is, I know this is a wild projection, but, the chief justice of the United States, John Roberts is 65. If he retires, this is speculative, obviously, at the age of 80, then she has been groomed to be the chief justice of the United States,” Starr said.

“I’m ahead of my skis on this, but, when you think about the Supreme Court, you need to think about it in terms of decades."

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett at its executive business meeting despite a decision by Democrats to boycott the markup in protest of how close Republicans are moving the nomination to Election Day.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that the boycott "is not a decision the members of the committee have taken lightly, but the Republican majority has left us no choice. We are boycotting this illegitimate hearing."

Barrett was reported favorably out of the Judiciary Committee by 12-0, with no Democrats present.

"That was their choice. It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of committee," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said at the beginning of the meeting. "We are not going to allow them to take over the committee. They made a choice not to participate."

Graham also slammed Democrats for allegedly beginning the process that led to the increased politicization of the Supreme Court during the Obama administration, when they removed the filibuster for lower federal court nominees.

"I remember telling Sen. Schumer, 'You will regret this,'" Graham said Thursday of when Democrats got rid of the judicial filibuster. "Today, he will regret it."

