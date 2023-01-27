Americans grade Kamala Harris' performance as border czar

People in the Lone Star state graded Vice President Kamala Harris' performance as border czar, with those who spoke to Fox News evenly split.

"Typically, the grading system goes A through F," Beverly, of North Dakota, told Fox News. "I give her a Z."

But Nicolas graded Harris satisfactorily.

"I'd say a B," the Waco resident told Fox News.

Harris has visited the southwest border only once since President Biden tasked her in March 2021 with addressing the root causes of the ongoing immigration surge. In June, the vice president said the Biden administration's efforts alongside private organizations were "making progress" — in part by generating over $3.2 billion in economic investments across Central America.

"She has a lot of things under her plate, not just the border czar," Bleu, of Austin, told Fox News. "And her calendar has to take into account all those things."

Harris hasn't been to the border since a June 2021 trip to El Paso, Texas, despite subsequent visits to border states. Meanwhile, almost 2.8 million migrants crossed the southern border illegally between September 2021 and September 2022 — over 1 million more than the previous year, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Robert said the vice president should revisit the border to witness the effects of recent surges in illegal immigration.

"She should go just to see how it is," the Austin resident told Fox News. "I think it would be a good experience for her to witness it."

