AOC retweets Jane Fonda arrest video 1 day after slamming GOP for 'asking' to be arrested

What a difference 24 hours can make.

Just one day after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans for requesting to be arrested for entering a closed-door Trump impeachment inquiry deposition this week, the far-left New York Democrat retweeted a video showing Hollywood stars Jane Fonda and Ted Danson being arrested at a climate protest Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez said Republicans were “mountains of entitlement and privilege” in "asking" to be arrested, something, she said, members of her community wouldn’t understand.

But with her retweet Friday, it appeared Ocasio-Cortez -- co-author of the Green New Deal proposal in Congress -- was supporting Fonda and Danson for taking a stand on climate change. Later, Fonda and Danson were seen smiling as they walk through a cheering crowd, their wrists having been zip-tied by police.

JANE FONDA, TED DANSON ARRESTED IN DC FOR PROTESTING CLIMATE CHANGE

It was reportedly the third arrest for Fonda since the 81-year-old actress arrived in Washington for "Fire Drill Fridays" earlier this month. Before the move, Fonda told the Los Angeles Times she planned to participate in demonstrations supporting policies to address climate change -- and expected to get arrested in the process.

Fonda was inspired this week by demands to "protect and restore our oceans," according to the campaign's official Twitter account.

After introducing himself as Fonda’s “new trainee,” Danson told the crowd at the protest that being arrested “sharpens the mind,” according to the Washington Post.

“Come on down and get arrested,” he told the crowd.