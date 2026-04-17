Air Force is 'smallest,' 'least ready' in history, National Guard leaders warn Congress in fighter jet plea

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Leaders of the Air National Guard argued that the Air Force's readiness was woefully inadequate in a recent letter to Congress requesting more funding.

"The United States Air Force is the oldest, the smallest, and the least ready in its 78-year history," the letter, which was obtained by Air and Space Forces Magazine, read.

To rectify the historic deficiency, military leaders are requesting between 72 and 100 new fighter jets across the Air Force's active duty, reserve and guard corps.

Specifically, the adjutants generals — the leader of the National Guard in their respective state — are requesting at least 48 new F-35s and 24 new F-15EXs.

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The letter also states a desired goal of procuring 72 new F-35s and 36 new F-15EXs every year.

It was signed by all 22 adjutant generals that lead Air National Guards in the states that have them, something Idaho's assistant adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Shannon Smith, called "a pretty big deal."

"What we’re trying to do with this is send a strong message from the two-star generals that command the National Guards in these states," he told Air and Space Forces.

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Smith pointed to Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.'s sprawling military campaign in Iran, as showcasing the need for more jets and resources.

"We are burning these jets and the Airmen over time to support the joint force to accomplish the president’s goals with Epic Fury in this conflict with Iran," he told the magazine.

The procurement requests are a significant jump from recent Air Force asks. The Air Force asked Congress to procure 48 F-35s in 2024 and 42 in 2025. For F-15EXs, they asked for 24 in 2024 and 18 in 2025.

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"If we keep dabbling under 72, that isn’t winning, that is raising the water line," Smith told the outlet. "If we don’t procure at a higher rate, all of these fighter squadrons will remain with ’70s-era fighters. Most of the money will go to keep them flying. In a few years, they’ll be struggling to be flyable, let alone be relevant."

The lofty ask comes amidst an equally audacious budget request for the Pentagon from President Trump. His proposed fiscal year 2027 budget asks for $1.5 trillion for the Pentagon, a near $700 billion jump from 2026.

Fox News Digital contacted the Pentagon and the Air Force for comment but did not immediately receive a response.