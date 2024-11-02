Abortion supporters at Women's March in Boston turn out in droves to support Harris presidency

Hundreds turned out to participate in the Woman's March in Massachusetts ahead of Election Day, in a strong show of support for Vice President Kamala Harris and abortion access.

People marched on Boston Common, holding signs that read, "We won't go back" and "Abortion is health care." Some men joined with them.

The woman's march happened in Boston, as well as in Washington, D.C., and in Kansas City, Missouri.

Speakers urged people to vote in the election — highlighting that abortion is on the ballot in nine states.

"How many of you are going to vote on Tuesday? How many of you can’t wait to wake up to a woman president?" Rev. Dr. Deborah Haffner, of First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton, Massachusetts, asked.

Tracy Murphy told NBC 10 Boston that she organized the women's march because she wanted to give it her all no matter who wins.

"Today’s message is that we want everybody to vote," Murphy said.

Abortion and the 2024 election

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, abortion access has returned to the state level.

Abortion has remained a hot-button issue in the 2024 election – with abortion being a top issue for many female voters.

Nine states will consider constitutional amendments that would enshrine abortion rights — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota.

A record number of voters think abortion should be legal, with two-thirds favoring a nationwide law guaranteeing access, according to a Fox News national survey conducted on March 22-25, 2024.

Fifty-nine percent think abortion should be legal in all or most cases, up from the previous high of 57% in September 2022 and a record low of 44% in April 2022.

Support for legalization has been up (mostly by double-digits) across the board since April 2022, two months before Roe was overturned . That includes increased support among voters ages 65 and older (+16 points should be legal), conservatives (+12), Republicans (+11), and White evangelical Christians (+10).

Overall, just 7% think abortion should never be permitted, while five times as many say it always should be (35%). Another one-third (32%) say abortion should be illegal except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

Trump

Former President Trump has shifted his stance on abortion during the election cycle, with the Republican nominee hoping to attract independents and some disillusioned Democrats, but running the risk of alienating his pro-life base.

Trump notably opposes a federal abortion ban , but has remained opposed to late-term abortions. In July, the Republican Party abandoned its long-standing position of advocating against abortion.

Harris

Throughout Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, she has argued that Trump — who nominated three conservative justices to the Supreme Court who later voted to overturn Roe v. Wade — is responsible for worsening medical care for women and that he would seek further restrictions.

Harris has cast her position on the topic as creating legislation to restore the national abortion right that was eliminated following Roe v. Wade.

She has also vowed to protect access to the abortion drug mifepristone, calling the drug "essential medication."

