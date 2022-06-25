Expand / Collapse search
Abortion
Published

Abortion protester remains on DC bridge 24 hours later

Guido Reichstadter has said he plans to stay on top of the bridge as long as he physically can

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The man who climbed the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. Friday to protest the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade has remained in his position for over 24 hours.

The protestor, Guido Reichstadter, began climbing the bridge around 10 a.m. Friday, according to FOX 5 DC

While Reichstadter stood atop the bridge, traffic came to a halt while officials tried to contact him.

Reichstadter plans to stay on top of the bridge for as long as possible. Upon reaching the top of the bridge, his water bottle fell to the ground, leaving him without hydration.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

Pro-choice protester Guido Reichstadter atop the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C., Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Pro-choice protester Guido Reichstadter atop the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C., Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Kelly Laco/Fox News Digital)

Reichstadter hopes the stunt will inspire civil disobedience nationwide in response to the Supreme Court's ruling.

"If I can make it to the top of this ever-loving bridge, I know you can make it into the street!" he tweeted Friday. "Let’s shut it down nonviolently day after day after day till our rights are protected. I’ll be up here, much love to you all!"

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers are also still on scene.

AMERICANS SOUND OFF ON HOW HISTORIC SUPREME COURT ABORTION DECISION WILL IMPACT THEIR VOTES

"The bridge remains closed at this time as the demonstrator is still on the bridge," the department said.

The bridge's archway is 70 feet tall.

In a tweet asking for help with the "nonviolent civil resistance movement for abortion rights," Reichstadter indicated how his protest will likely end.

COPS USE TEAR GAS AFTER LAWMAKERS ‘HELD HOSTAGE’ IN STATE SENATE BUILDING

"I'll be in jail soon but look forward to making contact when I get out," he wrote.

Fox News' Firdausa Stover contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

