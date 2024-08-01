Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Democrats start virtual roll call to nominate Harris to be the party's nominee against Trump

Democrats using virtual roll call to officially nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their standard-bearer to take on Donald Trump

Paul Steinhauser
Published
A virtual roll call to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee kicked off on Thursday.

The Democratic National Committee's electronic voting for their party's 2024 standard-bearer comes less than two weeks after President Biden, in a blockbuster announcement, ended his re-election campaign and endorsed his vice president to succeed him at the top of the ticket.

Unlike the Republicans, who held their roll call in-person during their convention in Milwaukee last month, the DNC is using a virtual roll call which will conclude on Monday, two weeks ahead of the Aug. 19 start of the party's convention at the United Center in Chicago.

Over 10,000 at a Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta, Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

But similar to the GOP nomination of former President Trump, there is no drama, as the vice president is the only candidate who qualified by a Tuesday night deadline to have her name placed on the roll call.

Biden's disastrous performance against Trump at a late June debate that was held in Atlanta fueled questions about his physical and mental abilities to serve another four years in the White House.

It also spurred a rising chorus of calls from within his own party for the 81-year-old president to end his bid for a second term in the White House. 

Biden speaks from Oval Office

President Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his re-election bid. (Evan Vucci, Pool via AP)

Biden's immediate backing of Harris ignited a surge of endorsements for the vice president by Democratic governors, senators, House members and other party leaders and elders. Within 36 hours, Harris announced that she had locked up her party's nomination by landing the verbal backing of a majority of the nearly 4,700 convention delegates.

The DNC decided to hold a virtual roll call – which is similar to the one they held four years ago to nominate Biden amid the coronavirus pandemic – in order to formally have a nominee topping their ticket ahead of an Aug. 7 ballot access deadline in Ohio.

"Our delegates have an important responsibility – and opportunity – in the days ahead to cast their history-making ballots for Vice President Harris, ensuring that she will be on the ballot in every state this November," DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement earlier this week.

The DNC reported that 3,923 delegates petitioned to put Harris on the ballot for the Democratic nomination, and that no other candidate met the party's threshold of 300 delegate signatures to qualify for the ballot. 

While the official nomination vote by the delegates is being held remotely, the DNC says a ceremonial roll call will be held at the convention in Chicago. 

Donald Trump speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention

Former President Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With the nomination of Harris not in doubt, speculation has soared in the past week over whom the vice president will choose as her running mate. The Harris campaign announced that the vice president and her soon-to-be-named running mate will embark on a swing through all seven key battleground states starting Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

The running mate announcement could potentially come as early as Monday evening.

That's when it's expected Harris will be announced as the nominee, following the 6 p.m. ET conclusion of the virtual roll call. DNC rules then allow for Harris to place the name of her running mate into nomination. 

According to the DNC, the convention chair would then declare that candidate to be the party's vice presidential nominee.

