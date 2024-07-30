VP Kamala Harris could name one of these 5 Democrats as her running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris could name her running mate as soon as later this week or next week.

Harris quickly coalesced Democratic Party support in the two days after President Biden's blockbuster July 21 announcement that he was ending his 2024 re-election bid against former President Trump and endorsing his vice president.

With Harris now considered the party's presumptive presidential nominee – thanks to what her campaign says are verbal commitments of support from a majority of the delegates attending the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago – focus has now turned to whom she'll choose as her running mate.

A number of the politicians considered near the top of her list have been campaigning on behalf of the vice president the past few days.

A couple of potential contenders – such as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – in recent days have taken their names out of the mix.

But with the clock ticking toward the expected announcement, here are five top Democrats who are believed to still be in contention to serve as the vice president's running mate.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

The 60-year-old Kelly, a former Navy pilot and NASA astronaut, has represented swing state Arizona in the Senate since 2020.

He won a special election to succeed the late GOP Sen. John McCain, becoming the first Democrat in four decades to hold the seat. Kelly easily won re-election in 2022.

As a border-state Democrat, Kelly has highlighted his differences with the Biden-Harris administration when it comes to combating the influx of migrants over the southern border with Mexico. That could come in handy as the Trump campaign and Republicans repeatedly blast Biden and Harris over the issue of border security.

Kelly is the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who was severely injured in a 2011 shooting and has become a prominent gun safety advocate.

The senator would not only help Harris with the electoral map and the message, but also with the money. Kelly is a proven fundraiser who hauled in nearly $90 million for his 2022 re-election, when he won a full term in the Senate.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Shapiro, 51, served six years as Pennsylvania's attorney general before winning election as governor in 2022.

If named to the ticket, it's likely the governor would give the Democrats a boost in Pennsylvania, a crucial northeastern battleground state.

Shapiro could also make history as the first Jewish vice president in the nation's history.

The governor, who has been campaigning on behalf of Harris in Pennsylvania the past few days, obviously helps her with the map, but also with money, as Shapiro raised big bucks for his 2022 gubernatorial victory and has continued to build strong bonds with top dollar national donors.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

The 60-year-old Walz is in his second term as governor of Minnesota, a state that Democrats have reliably won in presidential elections but which is now considered to be competitive.

Walz can also showcase a slew of progressive policy victories, including protecting abortion rights, legalizing recreational marijuana and restricting gun access.

While Minnesota isn't considered a top battleground state, the Trump campaign since the spring has signaled that it would try to put the state in play. But having the plainspoken Walz on the national ticket could also help Harris in the two neighboring Midwestern swing states – Wisconsin and Michigan.

And Walz, the chair of the Democratic Governors Association, has helped steer the organization to record-breaking fundraising this year.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor went from long shot to a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

As transportation secretary, the 42-year-old Buttigieg has been one of Biden's most visible Cabinet members, often speaking out on behalf of the administration in TV interviews.

Buttigieg, a Rhodes scholar who also served in the war in Afghanistan, made history as the first openly gay person confirmed to a presidential Cabinet position.

While Indiana is solidly red, Buttigieg now calls neighboring battleground Michigan home. He's also a veteran of the Sunday talk shows and cable news networks, who would help Harris with the message, and has presidential level fundraising experience from his 2020 White House bid.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

The 46-year-old Beshear was elected attorney general in 2015 and four years later won election as governor in deep red Kentucky.

Last November, he was re-elected by five points in a state Biden lost by 26 points in 2020.

Beshear is following in his father's footsteps. Steve Beshear won election and re-election as Kentucky governor in 2007 and 2011.

The younger Beshear has been effective in keeping his distance from the national party by focusing on state issues and highlighting economic progress and his handling of natural disasters. But he's also spotlighted his support for abortion rights and his progress on health care and education.

While Beshear on the ticket wouldn't help Harris with the map – Kentucky's bright red in presidential elections – he's drawn stark contrasts with Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance in interviews the past week, which could help with the message. As for the money, Beshear has built bonds with national donors.