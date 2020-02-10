2020 field barnstorms New Hampshire: Who’s got the crowds?

The winner of the 2020 presidential election is almost certainly in New Hampshire, and the crowds candidates are drawing at events around the state offer clues as to who has momentum for Tuesday’s high-stakes primary and beyond.

While President Trump is expected to pull in his usual capacity crowd at a Monday night rally at Manchester’s SNHU Arena, the Democrats seeking his job are crisscrossing the Granite State to appear at town halls, auditoriums and diners in a frantic push to win over voters in the nation's critical first primary.

Trump

The outcome of the Republican primary in New Hampshire is almost certainly going to be a Trump win, but the president is taking advantage of the heightened attention on the state as he flies into its most populous city for a rally Monday.

BIDEN FIGHTS FOR SURVIVAL IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, AS ELECTABILITY ARGUMENT PUT TO TEST

SNHU Arena has a capacity of 11,770 for concerts, according to its website, well within what the president has been able to pack in for previous rallies. As of Monday morning, crowds were already waiting outside the arena in cold, wet weather.

Attendees can expect an emboldened Trump, still riding the wave from a successful week that included his State of the Union Address, acquittal on two articles of impeachment, an easy win in the Iowa Republican caucuses and a set of longwinded, stream-of-consciousness remarks to an adoring audience Thursday in the East Room as he celebrated his impeachment acquittal.

Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has a "Get Out the Vote" event planned at the Rochester Opera House, which can fit up to 900 people, at 2:15 p.m. Monday before a 5:45 p.m. town hall at Portsmouth's South Church, which a year ago squeezed in about 1,000 people for a Kamala Harris campaign event, according to her former press secretary.

But before her afternoon and evening activities, Warren spent the morning trudging through the snow on a 2.2-mile walk which included a stop for some McDonald's breakfast.

Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will appear at four New Hampshire events by the time Monday is over, including a breakfast in Manchester, a town hall at Franklin Pierce University, a canvassing event in Hudson and a rally at Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, which can fit 7,500 of Sanders' adoring supporters.

SANDERS IN LEAD, BUTTIGIEG SLIPPING, KLOBUCHAR SURGING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE POLL ON PRIMARY EVE

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist will entertain his rallygoers with a performance from The Strokes and an appearance with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Also in the category of celebrity Sanders surrogates -- Cynthia Nixon, an actress and former Democratic primary challenger to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, joined Sanders and his supporters Monday afternoon.

Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, the surging former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had a meet-and-greet at Plymouth State University at 10 a.m. ahead of two rallies later in the day -- one at 5:30 p.m. at Hampshire Hills Athletic Club in Milford and another at Exeter High School in Exeter at 8 p.m.

He'll hope to draw raucous crowds to compete with Trump at his evening events, particularly as his campaign continues to ride a wave of his self-declared Iowa victory onto the front pages of the New Hampshire papers.

Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who is enjoying a bit of a surge after an impressive debate performance Friday night, is packing four events into her Monday schedule. She held a "Get Out the Vote" event in Keene at 9 a.m. before a noon event at Nashua Country Club in Nashua, N.H.

PETE BUTTIGIEG PRAISED BERNIE SANDERS IN PRIZE-WINNING HIGH SCHOOL ESSAY

She also has a 3 p.m. event at Exeter Town Hall and at 7 p.m. event at the American Legion in Rochester, which says on its website it can hold 600 people.

Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to stop the bleeding in New Hampshire after a "gut punch" in Iowa, and he might be able to pick up some momentum Monday thanks to the endorsement from New Hampshire Senate President Donna Soucy.

He'll likely tout Soucy's support at his Monday events. The former vice president's itinerary includes an 11:30 a.m. "Get Out the Vote" event at Gilford Community Church, which can hold up to 400 people, and a 6:15 p.m. event at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, another cavernous house of worship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Monday, Biden also doled out some breakfast pastries to school bus drivers and one kid in Nashua.

Gabbard

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who has spent more time in New Hampshire than any other candidate but has struggled to register at anything above mid-single digits in the polls, will hold a town hall at The Rex Theatre in Manchester. That venue seats 300 people.

Yang

Businessman Andrew Yang, still reeling from a dismal finish in Iowa, will be the busiest candidate in the field Monday. In what might be the last gasp for his unconventional campaign, Yang is holding six events Monday.

His stops include town halls in Rochester, Concord, Portsmouth, Manchester, Derry and Keene. Yang's 8 p.m. stop at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry could draw up to 700 people, according to the capacity on the music hall's website.