Border security

ICE arrests Moldovan illegal immigrant and convicted killer who tortured, threw victim out ninth-floor window

Sorocean Victoria was convicted of beating the person with a stick and electrical cable before throwing the victim out a ninth-floor window

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Bill Melugin
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the arrest of a Moldovan illegal immigrant and convicted killer who tortured and threw a victim out of a ninth-floor window.

Victoria Sorocean was taken into custody in Los Angeles on Nov. 4 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after authorities learned she had been convicted of premeditated murder with exceptional cruelty in 2013, ICE told Fox News on Tuesday. 

According to DHS, Sorocean and an accomplice tortured their victim inside an apartment in Chisinau, Moldova, beating the person with a stick and electrical cable before throwing the victim out a ninth-floor window. 

She was sentenced to 17 years in prison but fled the country to avoid serving her sentence.

Sorocean was first arrested by ICE on Jan. 10, 2020, under the Trump administration, but she later filed multiple legal appeals and asylum claims to delay removal, DHS said. 

Officials said she was ultimately released back into the U.S. in 2022 under the Biden administration.

DHS said the case highlights the failures of the previous administration, which it said allowed millions of illegal aliens, including violent criminals and murderers like Sorocean, to roam free in American neighborhoods.  

"It shocks the conscience that the Biden administration released into America a cruel, violent illegal alien who tortured a human being, beat them with an electrical cable and a stick and then threw her victim from a ninth-floor window," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting every single day. Seventy percent of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S."

"This does not even include foreign fugitives like this convicted murderer. Under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem, the world’s criminals are no longer welcome in the U.S."

Sorocean will remain in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings, DHS said. 

