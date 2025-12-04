California GOP rep makes re-election decision after considering running in Texas: source

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif, will not run in Texas and has chosen to remain in the Golden State to run in the newly gerrymandered 48th Congressional District, Fox News has learned.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that Issa's friends and congressional colleagues asked him to consider running in Texas after Prop. 50 passed in California, but the Republican has decided to fight it out in California and expects to have President Donald Trump’s full support.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Issa confirmed his decision to run in California despite his district being significantly reshaped toward a Democratic advantage.

"I’m thrilled to set the record straight and here’s the truth: Texas House members and residents of that state did ask if I would consider running there following Gavin Newsom’s historically corrupt gerrymander," Issa said. "I appreciate the opportunity, but California is my home. I told them I’m going to stay in Congress, and I don’t need to go to Texas for that."

"I believe the people of Southern California in San Diego County and Riverside County who elected me so many times will, regardless of registration, consider my record in full and allow me to continue serving them," he added. "I can hold this seat, I’m not quitting on California, and neither should anyone else."

Issa currently represents California's 48th Congressional District — but the lines of the district will temporarily shift in several future contests because voters passed Proposition 50 last month.

During a radio interview on Wednesday's episode of "The Mark Davis Show," Issa indicated that he had considered the possibility of running in Texas's 32nd Congressional District.

The lawmaker noted that he was slated to meet with Trump on Wednesday.

Issa said during the interview that he needs to go where he can be most useful.

The Texas legislature and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott greenlit redistricting plans in the Lone Star State, but those plans have been sidelined because a federal court enjoined the state from using the new map in the 2026 elections.

Republicans currently hold the House majority and will be aiming to maintain their grip on power in 2026, a task that could prove more difficult since Trump won't be on the ballot like he was in the 2024 elections.