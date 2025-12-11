Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Border security

Shooting reported after US Border Patrol agents involved in 'struggle' near Texas riverbank: sheriff's office

Starr County deputies secure scene as Texas Rangers lead investigation

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Border Patrol chief fires back at critics as immigration enforcement ramps up Video

Border Patrol chief fires back at critics as immigration enforcement ramps up

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino joins ‘Saturday in America’ to address mounting pushback against immigration enforcement efforts.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol near a riverbank in Midway, Texas.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office said Border Patrol agents were "involved in a struggle prior to the shooting," which was confirmed at about 5:30 p.m. local time.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

U.S. Border Patrol was involved in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Midway, Texas.

U.S. Border Patrol was involved in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Midway, Texas. (Kirsten Luce for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

ICE OFFICER SHOOTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DURING PHOENIX TRAFFIC STOP GONE WRONG, BOTH HOSPITALIZED

Starr County deputies are securing the scene.

The sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area as first responders clear the scene.

Border security

The shooting followed a reported struggle, according to local officials. ( )

3 PEOPLE SHOT AT DALLAS ICE FACILITY, SHOOTER DEAD, AGENCY CONFIRMS

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

A border patrol agent watches a helicopter

It is unclear what led to the encounter or the subsequent shooting. (Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue