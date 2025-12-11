Shooting reported after US Border Patrol agents involved in 'struggle' near Texas riverbank: sheriff's office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol near a riverbank in Midway, Texas.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office said Border Patrol agents were "involved in a struggle prior to the shooting," which was confirmed at about 5:30 p.m. local time.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Starr County deputies are securing the scene.

The sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area as first responders clear the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.