Charlotte hit with another light rail stabbing, suspect identified as previously deported illegal immigrant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Court records obtained by Fox News Digital revealed a man charged in a violent stabbing on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail on Friday is an illegal immigrant who was previously deported.

Oscar Solarzano, 33, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury, breaking/entering a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and intoxicated/disruptive behavior, according to arrest warrants obtained by Fox News Digital.

Bond was not set due to Solarzano being an illegal immigrant who was previously deported, according to a release order filed in Mecklenburg County.

Court records indicate he is being provided with a Spanish interpreter, though his country of origin has not yet been released.

BODYCAM SHOWS CHARLOTTE TRAIN MURDER SUSPECT'S INTERACTION WITH POLICE MONTHS BEFORE IRYNA ZARUTSKA STABBING

At about 4:49 p.m. Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers responded to a call regarding assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as Kenyon Kareem-Shemar Dobie, with a stab wound, according to warrants.

CMPD noted Dobie was in critical but stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Prior to the attack, warrants allege Solarzano broke into a railroad car "with the intent to commit a felony," while carrying a large fixed-blade knife.

While intoxicated, he challenged Dobie to a fight, cursing and shouting at others using "unintelligible and slurred words," according to court documents.

CMPD did not confirm if Solarzano had a prior criminal record, though court records indicated he had known aliases including Solarzano-Garcia, Oscar Herardo and Kevin Garcia.

Solarzano has a scheduled court appearance on Dec. 8, and will later be released into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, according to a conditions of release order.

SHOOTING AT NORTH CAROLINA CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING LEAVES 4 PEOPLE WOUNDED

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The stabbing attack comes months after Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, was fatally stabbed on a LYNX Blue Line light rail while on her way home from work. Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who was accused of killing Zarutska was charged with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, a capital offense under federal law.

President Donald Trump reacted to the news on Truth Social Saturday, saying "Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!"

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also chimed in, calling out Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles in an X post.

"Apparently, the death of Iryna Zarutska wasn't enough. What is it going to take for @CLTMayor to remove violent criminals off the streets and protect her constituents?" Duffy wrote. "The time to act is NOW."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE and CMPD did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey contributed to this report.