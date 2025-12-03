Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Trump admin pauses immigration from 19 countries

Policy affects migrants who entered US after former President Joe Biden's inauguration, includes re-screening for security risks

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Bill Melugin Fox News
Trump admin implements 'remigration' agenda as asylum crackdown intensifies Video

Trump admin implements 'remigration' agenda as asylum crackdown intensifies

Fox News’ Gillian Turner and Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., discuss the Trump administration’s 're-migration' agenda after a D.C. National Guard killing, including a refugee pause for 19 countries, Afghan vetting reviews and asylum and visa changes.

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would be pausing immigration from 19 countries that were already under full or partial travel restrictions. 

The impacted nations are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

The immigration pause, which is effective immediately, applies to nationals from the 19 listed nations who entered the U.S. on or after Jan. 20, 2021, the date of former President Joe Biden's inauguration. Migrants from one of the 19 countries who came into the U.S. after that date will be subjected to a re-review process that could include an interview to screen for all possible national security and public safety risks.

It also affects all green card and citizenship applications for anyone hailing from one of the now-restricted countries. Individuals from one of the 19 nations who have already passed the citizenship test will not be able to have U.S. citizenship ceremonies until after the guidance is lifted.

DC NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING SUSPECT FORMALLY CHARGED: 'NOTHING IS OFF THE TABLE'

Trump and Noem seated at a table

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House on Oct. 08, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

KRISTI NOEM SAYS BIDEN USED DHS 'TO INVADE THE COUNTRY WITH TERRORISTS'

"If you think about what Joe Biden did with the Department of Homeland Security, he used this department to invade the country with terrorists, he opened up the borders, let anybody come in that wanted to. He put them on airplanes, he led them through our airports, where, if they could figure out a way to get to our shores and into our country, he just opened the door and invited them in. So, it's our job to get them out," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said during President Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

U.S. citizenship ceremony attendee holds a flag on her lap

Attendees clap during a Citizenship Recognition Ceremony at City Hall in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Jason Ardan/Citizens' Voice via Getty Images)

Several Reddit users on the "r/USCIS" subreddit have posted about their oath ceremonies being canceled. One user claiming to be from Portland, Ore., said his wife's naturalization ceremony, which was set for Dec. 3, had been canceled. Many seemed to be unsure about why the ceremonies were no longer taking place, citing a lack of information.

New U.S. citizen holds American flag and Oath of Allegiance

A new U.S. citizen holds the U.S. flag and the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at George Washington's Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, Va., on Friday, July 4, 2025.  ( Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A memo from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) outlining the new restrictions referenced the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. The suspect in the case is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national. He has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill, one count of murder, and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lakanwal's defense attorney said in a hearing on Tuesday that his client pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace, Jake Gibson and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

