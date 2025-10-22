Expand / Collapse search
New York City

New York City ICE raid nets 9 arrests of illegal aliens from West Africa, 4 protesters also arrested

Protesters accused of blocking ICE officers in NYC

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Alexis McAdams , Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published | Updated
Protesters clash with federal authorities in New York City Video

Protesters clash with federal authorities in New York City

Protesters clashed with federal agents Tuesday as they executed a raid in New York City's Chinatown. (Credit: FNTV)

A federal raid in New York City’s Chinatown neighborhood on Tuesday resulted in the arrests of nine migrants from West Africa who were in the United States illegally, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News.

Four protesters were also taken into custody for allegedly blocking ICE officers and throwing objects at them.

Officials said the migrants are from Senegal, Mali and Guinea and were busted for allegedly selling counterfeit items in the area. 

ICE said the protesters who were detained have criminal backgrounds.

Federal agents in Chinatown during a sweep on Canal Street in New York

Federal agents conduct an immigration sweep on Canal Street in Chinatown as protesters gather on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz)

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News that ICE and federal partners conducted a "targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement operation" on Canal Street focused on criminal activity related to the sale of alleged counterfeit goods. 

"During this law enforcement operation, rioters who were shouting obscenities, became violent and obstructed law enforcement duties, including blocking vehicles and assaulting law enforcement," McLaughlin wrote in a statement. "Already, one rioter has been arrested for assault on a federal officer."

During a news conference Tuesday night, Murad Awawdeh, vice president of advocacy at the New York Immigration Coalition, said between 15 and 40 vendors were arrested, and at least two locals were taken into custody for protesting and blocking their arrest efforts.

City officials quickly moved to distance themselves from the raid.

Federal officers in Chinatown, New York during a sweep on Canal Street

Federal agents conduct an immigration sweep on Canal Street in Chinatown, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz)

Mayor Eric Adams’ press secretary, Kayla Mamelak Altus, told Fox News that New York City "never cooperates with federal law enforcement on civil deportation matters, in accordance with local laws," and had "no involvement in this matter."

"Mayor Adams has been clear that undocumented New Yorkers trying to pursue the American Dream should not be the target of law enforcement, and resources should instead be focused on violent criminals," she said.

Protester shouts at federal agent in NYC

Protestors confront federal agents as they walk down Lafayette Street after an immigration sweep on Canal Street through Chinatown, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in New York City.  (Jake Offenhartz/AP)

Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani weighed in on X, calling the Manhattan raid "aggressive and reckless."

"Federal agents from ICE and HSI—some in military fatigues and masks—descended on Chinatown today in an aggressive and reckless raid on immigrant street vendors," Mamdani wrote in a post. "Once again, the Trump administration chooses authoritarian theatrics that create fear, not safety. It must stop."

Fox News' Greg Wehner and CB Cotton contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
