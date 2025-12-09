Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani reveals why he appointed convicted armed robber to NYC transition team

Mysonne Linen previously served seven years behind bars in state prison

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Alexis McAdams , Emma Bussey Fox News
close
NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani explains appointment of convicted armed robber to transition team Video

NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani explains appointment of convicted armed robber to transition team

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani explains appointment of convicted armed robber Mysonne Linen to transition team.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said Tuesday he appointed a convicted armed robber to advise him on the criminal justice system because he wants to take experience and analysis from all New Yorkers into account to "build a city for each and every person." 

Mysonne Linen, 49, served seven years behind bars in state prison for robbery cases dating back to the 1990s. His appointment to Mamdani’s City Hall transition team was announced in a Nov. 26 Instagram post from Until Freedom, a New York City–based social justice organization, where Linen is a leader. 

"We put together a team of more than 400 New Yorkers who are on 17 different committees, and these are New Yorkers who bring with them both a fluency of the policies and politics of the city, the places that they've succeeded, the places that they've failed, and we will take all of their experiences and their analysis into account as we build a city for each and every person," Mamdani said Tuesday when asked by Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams about the appointment.   

According to past reports, Linen, a Bronx native who was once signed to Def Jam, was convicted of two felony robberies.

MAMDANI APPOINTS CONVICTED ARMED ROBBER TO PUBLIC SAFETY TRANSITION TEAM

Mysonne Linen and Zohran Mamdani

Mysonne Linen, left, and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

In 1999, a Bronx jury found him guilty in two armed robberies of taxi drivers, according to the New York Daily News. 

Prosecutors said Linen was part of a group that robbed cab driver Joseph Exiri June 8, 1997, striking him with a beer bottle, and he held up cab driver Francisco Monsanto at gunpoint on March 31, 1998, stealing cash and a ring before fleeing. 

Mysonne Linen in NYC

Zohran Mamdani has appointed formerly incarcerated rapper turned activist Mysonne Linen, center, to his transition team for public safety and criminal justice committees. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

MAMDANI TAPS PARTY INSIDERS TO STEER TRANSITION DESPITE VOWING TO ‘TURN THE PAGE’ ON OLD-GUARD NYC DEMS

Both cabbies testified and identified Linen as one of the robbers.

Zohran Mamdani after his mayoral election victory.

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s mayoral race in November. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Daily News reported that Linen’s defense argued he had no reason to commit the crimes because he was earning money writing songs for artists such as Lil’ Kim and Mase, and his music was slated to appear on an all-star album featuring LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and Q-Tip. 

He faced up to 25 years in prison and ultimately served seven years. Linen maintained at the time that he had been falsely accused, according to reports. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue