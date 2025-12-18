Top Mamdani appointee dramatically quits after antisemitic posts resurface

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani’s newly named director of appointments abruptly resigned Thursday after resurfaced social media posts showed she made antisemitic remarks, according to reports.

Catherine Almonte Da Costa, tapped to serve in the incoming New York City mayoral administration, stepped down after the Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey raised concerns about her past online activity.

The posts, reportedly made between 2011 and 2012 on a now-deleted X account, included references to "money hungry Jews," "rich Jewish peeps," and calling a Far Rockaway train "the Jew train."

"Her social media footprint includes posts from more than a decade ago that echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people," the ADL wrote on X.

MAMDANI SAYS NYPD COMMISSIONER APOLOGIZED AFTER HER BROTHER CALLED HIM 'ENEMY' OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE AT GALA

"Tweeting about ‘money hungry Jews’ is indefensible. We appreciate Da Costa has relationships with members of the Jewish community, but her posts require immediate explanation not just from Ms. Da Costa, but also from the mayor-elect," the post said. Da Costa deleted her account and offered her resignation.

"I spoke with the mayor-elect this afternoon, apologized, and expressed my deep regret for my past statements," Da Costa told the Judge Street Journal Thursday.

"These statements are not indicative of who I am. As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused. As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation," she said.

MAMDANI'S NEW SAFETY ADVISOR CONFESSED SERIOUS PILL ADDICTION, TURNED TO EX-NBA STAR FOR HELP

Mamdani accepted the resignation, telling the Judge Street Journal, which first reported the posts: "Catherine expressed her deep remorse over her past statements and tendered her resignation, and I accepted."

Mamdani had said that Da Costa would be in charge of bringing "top talent into this administration."

Da Costa previously worked for former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration on its census team.

NYC RABBI URGES MAYOR-ELECT MAMDANI TO CONDEMN ‘GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA’ PHRASE IN WAKE OF SYDNEY ATTACK

In addition to the antisemitic remarks, other resurfaced posts revealed derogatory comments toward the NYPD, including references to "NYPD piggies," according to the New York Post.

The resignation came less than two weeks before Mamdani is to be sworn in as New York City mayor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Zohran Mamdani, Catherine Almonte Da Costa and the ADL, who said they had no further comment to make at this point.