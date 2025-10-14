Expand / Collapse search
Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral campaign took foreign cash, raising compliance questions

Zohran Mamdani's campaign has refunded some of the contributions but 79 foreign donations remain outstanding

Alexis McAdams By Alexis McAdams , Deirdre Heavey Fox News
New Yorkers heading to suburbs in anticipation of Mamdani win, report says Video

New Yorkers heading to suburbs in anticipation of Mamdani win, report says

West Chester real estate agents Heather Harrison and Zach Harrison say concerns over the election, taxes and security are driving New Yorkers out of the city.

New York City's leading mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, raised nearly $13,000 from donors with addresses outside the United States, a Fox News review of New York City Campaign Finance records show — raising questions about campaign compliance and transparency. 

As of Oct. 3, at least 170 of the nearly 54,000 contributions to the Mamdani campaign may violate campaign finance rules, as only U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents are permitted to contribute to American political campaigns. Candidates are expected to return illegal donations. 

As of Tuesday, records revealed that 91 of the foreign donations have been refunded. According to data from the New York City Campaign Finance Records contribution refunds, $5,723.50 of the $7,190 has been returned to foreign donors. 

A review of the donors revealed that Mamdani's mother-in-law in Dubai, Bariah Dardari, donated $500 in January. Her donation was refunded four days later. 

MAMDANI PROPOSES MASSIVE AMOUNT OF LEGAL DEFENSE FUNDING FOR IMMIGRANTS IN 'TRUMP-PROOFING' NYC PLAN

Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters at a canvass launch

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani speaks to volunteers at a canvass launch in Brooklyn on Sept. 28, 2025.  (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The New York Post was the first to report on the out-of-town donations. 

ZOHRAN MAMDANI'S $1M FUNDRAISING HAUL FUELED BY OUT-OF-STATE DONORS, DATA REVEALS

According to the campaign finance records, Dardari is a physician at Genesis Healthcare in Dubai, where she works as a pediatrician, according to Genesis' website.

Overall, records revealed that Mamdani brought in at least $4 million in private donations, $12.7 million in public matching funds and has $6.1 million in cash on hand.

There are at least 79 outstanding foreign donations that have not been returned by the Mamdani campaign as of Tuesday evening. 

Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attends a news conference in the Bronx on Sept. 17, 2025, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Mamdani campaign told The New York Post over the weekend that "we will of course return any donations that are not in compliance with CFB law." His campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' comment request. 

More than half of the $1 million that Mamdani's mayoral campaign hauled in over the summer was from out of town, New York City Campaign Finance Board data revealed in late August. 

The Mamdani campaign said that the democratic socialist raised $1,051,204.85 in July and August, but while his campaign touted more than 8,628 in unique donors, Campaign Finance Board data revealed that 53.5%, or $562,422, of Mamdani’s fundraising came from outside the state of New York. 

As Mayor Eric Adams suspended his re-election campaign last month, New Yorkers will elect a new mayor on Nov. 4. Mamdani has emerged as the frontrunner ahead of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. 

